Injured Frank Ocean Drops Out Of Coachella After Backlash From First Weekend's Performance

There won't be a Solo (Reprise) from Frank Ocean for the second installment of Coachella. The rapper dropped out of the music festival's lineup following backlash from his low-energy set last weekend, which he blamed on an ankle injury, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fans were left disappointed after Frank's highly-anticipated Coachella set on Sunday bombed. Amid backlash, a source close to Frank claimed he suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from moving forward with his original plan for an over-the-top performance.

Now, days away from the start of the festival's second weekend, a spokesperson for Frank revealed that the rapper fractured his leg and will no longer be featured as a headliner.