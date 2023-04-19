Injured Frank Ocean Drops Out Of Coachella After Backlash From First Weekend's Performance
There won't be a Solo (Reprise) from Frank Ocean for the second installment of Coachella. The rapper dropped out of the music festival's lineup following backlash from his low-energy set last weekend, which he blamed on an ankle injury, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fans were left disappointed after Frank's highly-anticipated Coachella set on Sunday bombed. Amid backlash, a source close to Frank claimed he suffered an ankle injury that prevented him from moving forward with his original plan for an over-the-top performance.
Now, days away from the start of the festival's second weekend, a spokesperson for Frank revealed that the rapper fractured his leg and will no longer be featured as a headliner.
On Wednesday, Frank's team confirmed the news to TMZ.
"After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," Frank's rep stated.
"On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg," the rep added.
The disappointing news is sure to upset fans who will be traveling to Coachella to see the rapper perform for the first time in over five years.
Blink-182 was announced as the fill-in for Frank's Sunday spot. Luckily for Frank loyalists, the artist hinted that he would be performing in the future.
"It was chaotic," Frank told TMZ. "There is some beauty in chaos."
"It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon," the rapper added.
While Frank enjoyed being on stage, the crowd was less enthused with the lackluster concert.
Those who braved the hour wait to see Frank take the stage were confused when the rapper appeared to hide from their view, took awkwardly long pauses — and at times, did not even have a microphone in his hand as his music played.
Those who did not keep up with Frank's personal life were also shocked and saddened to hear the rapper talk about the loss of his younger brother, Ryan Breaux, who was only 18 years old when he was killed in a 2018 car accident.