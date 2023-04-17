REVEALED: Reason Behind Frank Ocean's Lackluster Coachella Set
After fans dissed rapper Frank Ocean for his lackluster performance at Coachella on Sunday, an insider revealed the reason behind the low-energy set, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Festivalgoers were stoked to catch the Blond artist's first concert in more than 7 years — however, Coachella attendees weren't thrilled after his performance failed to wow the crowd.
A source revealed that the hip-hop star suffered an ankle injury the week before he took the stage in Indio, California — and the entire pre-planned production had to be scrapped to accommodate his injury, according to TMZ.
The insider shared that during the days leading up to his performance, Ocean was injured during rehearsal. The rapper wasn't hurt while rehearsing onstage, though.
The insider said that Ocean was riding a bike — a common form of transportation around the massive Empire Polo Field grounds — when he suffered the injury.
Ocean hurt his ankle enough that a doctor advised the musician to switch up production for his concert, which included a massive ice rink constructed solely for Ocean's set.
Before his bike accident, Ocean planned quite the spectacle for concertgoers.
Hockey players from nearby Los Angeles-based teams were recruited in March for an unpaid performance. Prospective talent only discovered the gig was with Ocean when they showed up for auditions.
Over 100 hockey players were believed to be cast for the Coachella show, only to show up on Sunday and be told that the entire routine had to be thrown out. They had spent weeks practicing for the set on an elevated ice rink at Paramount Studios but never got to show off their skills.
Instead of skating, the hockey players filled in as background dancers for Ocean — hence, the awkward walking around that many saw.
While their routine had to be tossed, the hockey players were gifted custom Prada for their troubles. The injury could have contributed to Ocean's late arrival to his set, which kept fans waiting for over an hour before he finally took the stage.
Ocean is expected to be back on the stage for the festival's second go-around this weekend.