All Eyes on The Don! Fox News Host Claims One of Trump's Biggest Problems is He's 'Too Damn Sexy' During Live Show

Tyrus, 52, sat in for Greg Gutfeld during Fox's The Five on Tuesday, January 27, saying he and fellow contributor Harold Ford Jr. had something in common with Trump.

"Listen, President Trump has the same problem that Harold and I have. He's just too damn sexy," the cable news personality joked. "All eyes are on him. And that’s the problem."

He went on to claim the president is so magnetic that Democratic leaders keep picking fights with him just to steal some of Trump's shine and get on TV.

"You get famous battling Trump, going after... any young Democrat person who goes up and says that they're on every channel," Tyrus claimed.

He added the reverse was never true, especially with Joe Biden.

"Then the Republican guys come out, we can't name them. They're like, 'Hey, I can't stand Biden.' Everyone’s like, 'No kidding.' They're not sexy," Tyrus snarked about Democrats.