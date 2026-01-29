All Eyes on The Don! Fox News Host Claims One of Trump's Biggest Problems is He's 'Too Damn Sexy' During Live Show
Even adult men find Donald Trump's presence and charisma "sexy," according to one Fox News contributor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Former professional wrestler Tyrus gushed over the president's demeanor ahead of a rally in Iowa, marveling about how he manages to keep "all eyes on him."
'He’s Just Too Damn Sexy'
Tyrus, 52, sat in for Greg Gutfeld during Fox's The Five on Tuesday, January 27, saying he and fellow contributor Harold Ford Jr. had something in common with Trump.
"Listen, President Trump has the same problem that Harold and I have. He's just too damn sexy," the cable news personality joked. "All eyes are on him. And that’s the problem."
He went on to claim the president is so magnetic that Democratic leaders keep picking fights with him just to steal some of Trump's shine and get on TV.
"You get famous battling Trump, going after... any young Democrat person who goes up and says that they're on every channel," Tyrus claimed.
He added the reverse was never true, especially with Joe Biden.
"Then the Republican guys come out, we can't name them. They're like, 'Hey, I can't stand Biden.' Everyone’s like, 'No kidding.' They're not sexy," Tyrus snarked about Democrats.
'He Is the Main Event'
Tyrus went on to describe how Trump is so "sexy" that he's impossible to follow as the president has started going to rallies around the country ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in November.
"If I was gonna run for Senate or House, I'd be like, 'Wherever you are, I'm going to be there.' Where are the people, because the people are there to see him. Or, everyone who’s running should change their name to Donald J. Trump, because when they see that, 'Oh, President Trump? I’m in,'" he described.
"Because when as soon as he walks off the stage, and let’s say the next guy comes up, the crowd is like, 'Good night, I'm out.' There is no... he is the main event, the opening act. He's just too damn sexy for everybody," Tyrus raved.
On the Defensive About ICE Shootings
Trump could use the compliments after his administration came under intense criticism following another fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis that killed protester Alex Pretti.
The president swiftly moved Border Patrol "commander-at-large" Greg Bovino out of the city, and he was subsequently reassigned in disgrace to his old post in California's El Centro sector.
Border czar Tom Homan was put in charge of ICE's operations in the upper midwest city, which had been rocked by violent protests ever since Renee Good was killed by an ICE agent on January 7.
"That's all working out, we have Tom Homan there now. We’re going to de-escalate a little bit,” Trump told Fox News on Tuesday. January 27, during his Iowa trip, about cutting back on the immigration agent surge to calm tensions in Minneapolis.
During the same interview, Trump acknowledged both of the ICE shootings, saying, "Bottom line, it was terrible. Both of them were terrible."
He went on to call the shooting of VA nurse Pretti "a very unfortunate incident," while speaking with reporters. Although he managed to upset Second Amendment advocates by noting, "He shouldn't have been carrying a gun" to confront the federal agents, as Pretti was licensed to carry the loaded weapon he had on him at the time of the shooting.