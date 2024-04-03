WATCH: Fox News Host Jesse Watters Defends Donald Trump After Trump Once Again Targets Judge Merchan's Daughter — 'How's That an Attack?'
Fox News host Jesse Watters defended Donald Trump this week after the ex-president was accused of attacking a judge’s daughter and subsequently slapped with an expanded gag order, RadarOnline.com can report.
Watters rushed to Trump’s defense on Tuesday night during the latest episode of his Fox program, Jesse Watters Primetime.
According to Watters, the “liberal family” of Judge Juan Merchan – who is overseeing Trump’s upcoming hush money trial in New York – is “getting rich off this trial” and “richer if [Trump] is convicted.”
“The judge is threatening to put Trump in jail for pointing out that his liberal family is getting rich off this trial,” the conservative talking head said. “And richer if he is convicted.”
Watters then criticized non-Fox News media outlets before arguing that Trump’s remarks about Judge Merchan’s daughter were not “attacks” because the judge’s daughter “is 34” and “not seven.”
“The media, who don't support the First Amendment or care about corruption, covers it this way,” Watters said before playing several clips from other networks regarding Judge Merchan’s expanded gag order against Trump.
“The judge’s daughter isn’t seven,” Watters added after the clips finished. “She’s 34. He’s not attacking her. He’s just saying what she does for a living. How’s that an attack?”
“He just wants a new judge,” the Fox News host concluded, “one whose family isn’t funded by Democrats.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump initiated his attacks against Judge Merchan and Judge Merchan’s daughter last week after the judge ruled that Trump’s trial for the alleged falsification of New York business records would start on April 15.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Fox News Host Jesse Watters Confuses South Dakota With South Carolina While Mocking President Biden's 'Diminished Faculties'
- 'Nips My Groin': Fox News Star Jesse Watters 'Attacked' by Dog After 'Getting Rid' of His Own Pup Days Earlier
- Fox News Star Jesse Watters Says He's 'Had It' With Muslims and Arab Americans During Shocking Rant: 'Someone is Going to Get Punched in the Face'
While Judge Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump on Tuesday due to the ex-president’s history of “threatening, inflammatory, and denigrating” rhetoric against those and the families of those involved in his prosecution, he was forced to expand the gag order after Trump started to attack Judge Merchan’s daughter by name and share pictures of the 34-year-old.
“Judge Juan Merchan is totally compromised, and should be removed from this TRUMP Non-Case immediately,” Trump fumed following the initial gag order. “His Daughter, Loren, is a Rabid Trump Hater, who has admitted to having conversations with her father about me, and yet he gagged me.”
Flash forward to Tuesday morning, and Trump raged about the expanded gag order on Truth Social.
"I just was informed that another corrupt New York Judge, Juan Merchan, GAGGED me so that I can not talk about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom with respect to a case that everyone, including the D.A., felt should never have been brought,” he wrote.
"They can talk about me, but I can’t talk about them? That sounds fair, doesn’t it?” Trump continued. “This Judge should be recused, and the case should be thrown out. There has virtually never been a more conflicted judge than this one. ELECTION INTERFERENCE at its worst!"
Trump then proceeded to share a Fox News video that mentioned Judge Merchan’s daughter – even despite the newly expanded gag order placed upon him.