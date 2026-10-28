Former Trump Aide Claims Melania's 'Weird' Press Conference Is 'Most Convincing' Evidence Bombshell Epstein Report Is 'Probably Accurate'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
A former top aide to Donald Trump is convinced an explosive new report accusing the president of sexually and physically assaulting nearly a dozen women is likely accurate, RadarOnline.com can report.
The House Judiciary Committee report claims Trump and late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein assaulted a variety of women, including several minors, during the mid 1990s.
Donald Trump Faces Explosive Allegations in New Report
As Radar has revealed, the sweeping new committee staff report features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and now-POTUS of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997, in New York and Palm Beach.
Trump's former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Mathews, alleged the first lady herself may have subtly verified the accusations.
Mathews recently appeared on The Bulwark Daily podcast, hosted by former Republican strategist Tim Miller. The ex-Trump aide pointed back to Melania Trump's "weird random press conference" earlier this year as the "most convincing piece of evidence" that the House Judiciary Committee Democrats' report is "probably accurate."
In April, Melania called a rare and surprising press conference to angrily respond to accusations that she was one of Epstein's victims, addressing the long-standing rumors that Epstein had introduced her to her future husband, Donald.
Did Melania Trump Know the Report Was Coming?
Mathews said she was especially shocked by Melania's hastily called announcement, held at a moment when, as she put it, "we actually weren't really even talking about the Epstein files as much anymore."
The former Trump staffer, who served during his first term in office, suggested Melania's fiery defense makes more sense after the damning new report.
"She probably caught wind of what was in these Epstein files and her mentions in there," Matthews said. "And so she wanted to get out ahead and didn't really think through the fact that it actually makes it look more guilty and that it does make it look, in fact, true."
Host Miller agreed, calling it an "unbelievably defensive press conference and weird at the time."
"There was certainly a 'the lady doth protest too much' to the whole deal," Miller added.
Melania Trump Declares 'I Am Not Epstein's Victim'
Melania took matters into her own hands at her announcement on April 9, insisting she was never friends with Epstein, and blasting claims he played matchmaker between her and the Don.
The first lady attacked the "unfounded and baseless lies" and "false smears" that have followed her and Donald, and blamed "politically motivated individuals and entities" who have sought to "gain financially and climb politically" by spreading the rumors.
"I am not Epstein's victim," she slammed. "Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book."
Melania recalled in her memoir that she met her husband during New York City Fashion Week at the Kit Kat Club in 1998.
Melania Trump Wants Jeffrey Epstein's Victims to Speak Up
Melania demanded that the defamatory statements "must stop," and called on Congress to "provide the women who have been victimized by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centered around the survivors."
"Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony," she continued. "Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record."
"Then and only then will we have the truth."