Former Trump Aide Claims Melania's 'Weird' Press Conference Is 'Most Convincing' Evidence Bombshell Epstein Report Is 'Probably Accurate'

As Radar has revealed, the sweeping new committee staff report features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and now-POTUS of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997, in New York and Palm Beach.

Trump's former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Mathews, alleged the first lady herself may have subtly verified the accusations.

Mathews recently appeared on The Bulwark Daily podcast, hosted by former Republican strategist Tim Miller. The ex-Trump aide pointed back to Melania Trump's "weird random press conference" earlier this year as the "most convincing piece of evidence" that the House Judiciary Committee Democrats' report is "probably accurate."

In April, Melania called a rare and surprising press conference to angrily respond to accusations that she was one of Epstein's victims, addressing the long-standing rumors that Epstein had introduced her to her future husband, Donald.