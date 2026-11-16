In an interview, Pelley argued that the network's problems extend beyond political disagreements and reflect a fundamental change in who controls its journalism.

"The problem is that editorial control was taken from journalists trained in our principles and given to corporate executives and ideologues with an agenda," Pelley said. "It doesn’t matter which agenda is imposed; independence and credibility are lost."

Pelley was asked whether CBS News might change its political coverage following Democrats' midterm election victories.

The veteran journalist rejected the idea that shifting coverage toward Democrats would resolve his concerns. He argued that editorial independence had already been compromised, regardless of which political party benefited from management's decisions.