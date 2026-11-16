Fired CBS Anchor Scott Pelly Claims Former Employer's Credibility Is 'Lost' After 'Editorial Control' Was Given to 'Corporate Executives With an Agenda'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Former CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley says the network has lost its credibility under Paramount Skydance's ownership, accusing corporate executives of interfering with editorial decisions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He also warned that journalists at CNN could face similar pressure following the companies' recent merger.
Corporate Executives Undermining CBS News
In an interview, Pelley argued that the network's problems extend beyond political disagreements and reflect a fundamental change in who controls its journalism.
"The problem is that editorial control was taken from journalists trained in our principles and given to corporate executives and ideologues with an agenda," Pelley said. "It doesn’t matter which agenda is imposed; independence and credibility are lost."
Pelley was asked whether CBS News might change its political coverage following Democrats' midterm election victories.
The veteran journalist rejected the idea that shifting coverage toward Democrats would resolve his concerns. He argued that editorial independence had already been compromised, regardless of which political party benefited from management's decisions.
Scott Pelley Stands By Past Confrontation
Pelley's criticism has been directed at the network's corporate leadership, including Paramount CEO David Ellison and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.
Pelley was fired June 2 after confronting newly appointed 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton during an introductory staff meeting.
He questioned Bilton's qualifications and accused Weiss of damaging the program following the dismissal of several longtime employees, including correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega.
Bilton subsequently terminated Pelley, accusing him of publicly undermining the new leadership rather than attempting to resolve his concerns privately.
Pelley rejected that explanation and accused management of attempting to influence politically sensitive reporting.
"For my part, new management has instructed me to inject falsehoods and bias into a politically sensitive story," Pelley said after his dismissal.
Scott Pelley Warns CNN Journalists
Pelley also raised concerns about CNN's future following Paramount Skydance's $111billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which closed in October. 6.
"They should watch for ownership reneging on its promise of independence. They should watch for pressure to kill stories the ownership doesn't like," Pelley said.
CBS Disputes Allegations
Weiss has defended her changes to the organization, arguing that CBS News must adapt to a changing media environment while maintaining its commitment to accurate reporting.
The Paramount-Warner Bros. merger settlement includes additional safeguards intended to address concerns about corporate influence.
Under an agreement with 12 state attorneys general, Skydance must establish a five-member editorial independence panel within six months of the merger's closing.