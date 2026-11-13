EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Democrats Accused of 'Politically Motivated' Attempt to Link Trump to Jeffrey Epstein Scandal and 'Discredit' Prez, House Report Claims

The nearly 150-page report is the culmination of 15 months of investigation, including the sifting through of thousands of documents and pictures, and in-depth testimony from Epstein's victims and associates.

Through it all, Republicans on the Oversight Committee continued to return to the narrative that vindictive Democrats were allegedly out to get the president.

"The incessant targeting of President Trump by Committee Democrats throughout the investigation was a dishonest, politically motivated attempt to discredit and associate the President with crimes he did not commit," the final report blasts.

It also insists Democrats' "attempts to press witnesses with unfounded theories about the President's involvement with Epstein and (Ghislaine) Maxwell were without merit."

"President Trump's lack of involvement is confirmed by numerous lines of testimony in interviews or depositions with various individuals," it continues. "Each time a witness was asked about President Trump, the witness responded either that they knew nothing about the President's ties to Epstein and Maxwell, or that they vehemently disagreed with any premise that President Trump was involved in any way with the horrific crimes committed by Epstein and Maxwell."