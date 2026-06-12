EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew Accused of Trying to 'Bully' Queen Elizabeth Into Making His Daughters Duchesses
June 12 2026, Updated 11:00 a.m. ET
Disgraced former Prince Andrew tried to "bully" his ailing mother into making his daughters duchess before she died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told us the sneaky ex-duke tried to persuade the monarch to amend the Letters Patent so Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could become Duchesses of York.
Andrew Campaign Blocked
One insider told us: "Andrew was relentless when it came to campaigning to elevate his daughters' positions in the royal family before the Queen died, but it didn't work.
"He cited a previous provision made for Lord Mountbatten, as the Queen allowed his earldom to pass to the eldest and then through her male heirs."
But the insider said Elizabeth decided not to grant Andrew's wish as she "didn't want to bow to his demands" and could "sense" more scandal was coming that would make elevating Beatrice and Eugenie's elevation controversial in the wake of her son's Epstein scandal.
The claim comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Andrew was accused in a new royal biography of exerting horrific influence over Elizabeth in her final years, with claims he "bullied" his mother as her health declined.
The 66-year-old, now formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was the focus of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a new book by historian Andrew Lownie.
Late Queen Bullying Claim
Speaking at the Oxford Literary Festival, Lownie outlined claims about the late queen's condition and Andrew's conduct during her final years before she died in 2022 aged 96.
The allegations come amid ongoing fallout from Andrew's association with pedophile Epstein, which led to his removal from royal duties and the stripping of his honorary titles by his brother, King Charles III, 77.
A royal insider told us: "The suggestion that Andrew Windsor bullied his doting mother in her final years will be deeply troubling to many who followed the late Queen's reign.
"Claims he exploited her completely 'gaga' mental state, as Lownie puts it, are particularly stark and will inevitably provoke new debate about what was really happening behind palace doors."
A palace source added: "Even as allegations, the language being used here is explosive and underscores how contentious Andrew's position has become within the broader narrative of the monarchy."
Lownie wrote in his book: "By the end of (Queen Elizabeth's) life, what people don't realize is that she was completely gaga. (Andrew) would go up there and he would bully her into doing things. So for the last few years of her life, (King) Charles actually was running the show, rather than the Queen."
He added: "She, I'm afraid, abetted this. The whole family abetted this – they knew about it."
The author argued the Queen's affection for Andrew – widely regarded as her favorite son – may have contributed to her willingness to support him despite mounting controversies.
Lownie suggests this dynamic had implications for how decisions were made within the royal household during her final years.
Cash Suitcase Details
The writer also contrasted the long-term reputational damage caused by Andrew's links to Epstein with earlier royal crises.
He said the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII had been a "three-day wonder" by comparison, arguing public anger toward Andrew had proved more enduring and damaging.
Lownie's book further raises concerns about Andrew's conduct during his time as a U.K. trade envoy.
The author said: "There were MI6 officers who went to (royal) private secretaries and said, 'Look, he's been caught with $5million in a suitcase in Kazakhstan,' and they were sent away with a flea in their ear."
He added: "(Andrew) gave away confidential information to other countries. Also, there is insider trading there."
Treason Charges Suggested
Lownie also suggested Andrew's alleged actions could have warranted far more serious consequences.
He said he believed the ex-Duke should face charges of treason rather than misconduct in public office, though he indicated such a scenario was unlikely.
"(Buckingham Palace) don't want Andrew turning up in court saying, 'Everyone knew about this, this is why I am being penalized,'" he wrote.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to his associations with Epstein and has not been charged with any offense.
The disgraced royal is currently free "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.