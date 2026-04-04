EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Bullied His Doting Mother Queen Elizabeth' In Her Final Days — And 'Exploited Her Completely Gaga Mental State'

Speaking at the Oxford Literary Festival, Lownie outlined claims about the late queen's condition and Andrew's conduct during her final years before she died in 2022 aged 96.

The allegations come amid ongoing fallout from Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, which led to his removal from royal duties and the stripping of his honorary titles by his brother, King Charles III, 77.

A royal insider said, "The suggestion that Andrew Windsor bullied his doting mother in her final years will be deeply troubling to many who followed the late Queen's reign.

"Claims he exploited her completely 'gaga' mental state, as Lownie puts it, are particularly stark and will inevitably provoke new debate about what was really happening behind palace doors."