EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor 'Bullied His Doting Mother Queen Elizabeth' In Her Final Days — And 'Exploited Her Completely Gaga Mental State'
April 4 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal ex-Prince Andrew has been accused in a new royal biography of exerting horrific influence over Queen Elizabeth in her final years, with claims he "bullied" his mother as her health declined.
The 66-year-old, now formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is the focus of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, a new book by historian Andrew Lownie.
Explosive Allegations of Andrew Windsor Bullying the Queen
Speaking at the Oxford Literary Festival, Lownie outlined claims about the late queen's condition and Andrew's conduct during her final years before she died in 2022 aged 96.
The allegations come amid ongoing fallout from Andrew's association with Jeffrey Epstein, which led to his removal from royal duties and the stripping of his honorary titles by his brother, King Charles III, 77.
A royal insider said, "The suggestion that Andrew Windsor bullied his doting mother in her final years will be deeply troubling to many who followed the late Queen's reign.
"Claims he exploited her completely 'gaga' mental state, as Lownie puts it, are particularly stark and will inevitably provoke new debate about what was really happening behind palace doors."
'The Whole Family Abetted This'
A palace source told us: "Even as allegations, the language being used here is explosive and underscores how contentious Andrew's position has become within the broader narrative of the monarchy."
Lownie writes: "By the end of (Queen Elizabeth's) life, what people don't realize is that she was completely gaga. (Andrew) would go up there and he would bully her into doing things. So for the last few years of her life, (King) Charles actually was running the show, rather than the Queen."
He adds, "She, I'm afraid, abetted this. The whole family abetted this – they knew about it."
The author argues the Queen's affection for Andrew – widely regarded as her favorite son – may have contributed to her willingness to support him despite mounting controversies.
Financial Misconduct and Trade Envoy Secrets
He suggests this dynamic had implications for how decisions were made within the royal household during her final years. Lownie also contrasted the long-term reputational damage caused by Andrew's links to Epstein with earlier royal crises.
The author said the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII had been a "three-day wonder" by comparison, arguing public anger toward Andrew had proved more enduring and damaging.
The book further raises concerns about Andrew's conduct during his time as a U.K. trade envoy.
Lownie says: "There were MI6 officers who went to (royal) private secretaries and said, 'Look, he's been caught with $5million in a suitcase in Kazakhstan,' and they were sent away with a flea in their ear."
Potential Treason Charges and Investigation Fallout
He adds: "He gave away confidential information to other countries. Also, there is insider trading there." Lownie suggested Andrew's alleged actions could have warranted far more serious consequences.
Lownie said he believed the ex-Duke should face charges of treason rather than misconduct in public office, though he indicated such a scenario was unlikely.
"(Buckingham Palace) don't want Andrew turning up in court saying, 'Everyone knew about this, this is why I am being penalized,'" he writes.
Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to his associations with Epstein and has not been charged with any offense. The claims outlined in Lownie's book represent the author's interpretation of events based on his research and sources.
The disgraced royal is free "under investigation" after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after allegedly sharing sensitive information with his pedophile pal Epstein during his role as a trade envoy for Britain.