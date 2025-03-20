Has Eva Longoria Gone Under the Knife? 'Desperate Housewives' Star Sparks Speculation Over 'Secret Surgery' — After She Admitted to Loving 'Facelift' Procedure
Eva Longoria has sparked plastic surgery rumors after fans noticed her particularly youthful appearance as of late, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Longoria, who turned 50 on March 15, hasn't seemed to age a bit in recent years, causing some eagle-eyed social media users to speculate whether or not she's gone under the knife.
The Desperate Housewives star first incited chatter about potential cosmetic procedures when she stepped out on the red carpet for the 2024 Academy Awards.
Fans were quick to point out Longoria's chest appeared to be enhanced compared to previous red carpet appearances.
Rumors continued to grow when Longoria wore a red body-con dress featuring a scoop neckline for a Good Morning America appearance this March.
In the dress, Longoria appeared to have a much fuller and perkier chest.
Reflecting on Longoria's alleged new look, Dr. Joel Shahar told Life & Style: “Her chest was clearly bigger and clearly looked like she's had work done.
“It's not possible for breasts to grow that much in one year.”
Longoria recently took to Instagram to show off a series of steamy snaps wearing various all-white looks.
In one photo – which she captioned, "This is 50" – the actress wore nothing but a semi-sheer white dress shirt, which was left unbuttoned down to her naval.
As followers gushed over her flawless look in the comment section, some claimed Longoria's seemingly flawless aging was thanks to the help of nips and tucks.
One user wrote: "This is 50 when you do Botox, fillers and some plastic surgery."
Another added: "With all the work she has done to her face and body…. Obviously!!"
Although Longoria hasn't address plastic surgery rumors, she has been open about other treatments she's had.
The actress landed a deal as a global brand ambassador for InMode, a medical device provider specializing in light, laser, and radio frequency (RF) treatment technologies.
In a video announcing her as an ambassador, Longoria said: "I am looking forward to telling my story around my post-delivery body as InMode’s Global Ambassador.
“I live an active lifestyle and take the absolute best care of my body, however following the birth of my son, I noticed physical changes that I couldn’t address through my regular routine and diet.
"I turned to InMode’s EvolveX Transform and Morpheus8 Body treatments to address those concerns, and I love the results."
In a separate sponsored video, Longoria sang the praises of Morpheus8, a fractional RF micro-needling treatment, to her followers.
She captioned the sponsored post: "Y’all know I love to focus on wellness, especially on Mother’s Day, and that includes #Morpheus8, the mother of all treatments."
Longoria told fans in the video: "I discovered Morpheus8 which is like the mother treatment.
"It was really the thing that did the trick and made my confidence surge again."