Has Eva Longoria Gone Under the Knife? 'Desperate Housewives' Star Sparks Speculation Over 'Secret Surgery' — After She Admitted to Loving 'Facelift' Procedure

Longoria recently took to Instagram to show off a series of steamy snaps wearing various all-white looks.

In one photo – which she captioned, "This is 50" – the actress wore nothing but a semi-sheer white dress shirt, which was left unbuttoned down to her naval.

As followers gushed over her flawless look in the comment section, some claimed Longoria's seemingly flawless aging was thanks to the help of nips and tucks.

One user wrote: "This is 50 when you do Botox, fillers and some plastic surgery."

Another added: "With all the work she has done to her face and body…. Obviously!!"