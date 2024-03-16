Estranged Wife of Accused NYC 'Subway Maniac' Broke Up With Him a Year Before the Shooting for Being Increasingly 'Aggressive'
On Thursday, March 14, during New York City's rush hour commute, a Brooklyn subway rider, DaJuan Robinson, ended up being shot in the head after a confrontation on the train.
Robinson's wife, Lisa Sweat, revealed she dumped him a year before the incident because he was becoming too “aggressive,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Even though Robinson had no apparent mental health issues during their time together, Sweat stated that his behavior took a turn for the worse. She said, "The last couple of months, he just got aggressive with me, and I let him go."
According to the New York Post, Robinson was accused of pushing his wife and throwing something at their TV in November 2022 when she failed to greet him as he entered their Staten Island home.
A law-enforcement source told the outlet, at the time, cops were informed of Robinson previously being seen with a gun, but it was unclear what the outcome of the report was.
He was also accused of cutting the cords to the family’s washing machine, dishwasher and electric grill in a fit of rage.
“That was at the end of our relationship — and yes, that was only when he was drinking,’’ Sweat told outlets, describing the domestic incidents with Robinson. “Those couple of times was because of the drinking, and that was my last straw."
"He gets aggressive when he gets mad. It’s only when he’s drinking. That’s the only problem,’’ Sweat said. “He might’ve been drinking ... That’s the only thing I can think of that can make him like that.”
Robinson illegally entered the subway system in Brooklyn before the busiest time of the day and targeted a stranger on a crowded A-train, taunting him, displaying a knife and whipping out a handgun, which led to a mass panic, according to cops.
Law-enforcement sources told the outlet that Robinson appeared to have been harassing the stranger because he wrongly thought the 32-year-old man, Younece Obuad, was a recent migrant.
As the conflict led to a physical altercation, Obuad ended up shooting Robinson four times with his own gun, including through the eye, leaving him in critical condition.
Mayor Eric Adams and police authorities mentioned that Robinson had been exhibiting signs of mental illness during the rampage.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“That’s not the Daquan that I know,’’ Sweat said.
“He was working construction. We were in the shelter together. We came up, we got an apartment. We did what we had to do. Then he kind of changed a little bit. But he’s not a bad dude, he’s not a bad guy," she told the outlet. “I would have never seen this coming."