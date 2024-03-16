Estranged Wife of Accused NYC 'Subway Maniac' Broke Up With Him a Year Before the Shooting for Being Increasingly 'Aggressive'

Even though Robinson had no apparent mental health issues during their time together, Sweat stated that his behavior took a turn for the worse. She said, "The last couple of months, he just got aggressive with me, and I let him go."

According to the New York Post, Robinson was accused of pushing his wife and throwing something at their TV in November 2022 when she failed to greet him as he entered their Staten Island home.

A law-enforcement source told the outlet, at the time, cops were informed of Robinson previously being seen with a gun, but it was unclear what the outcome of the report was.

He was also accused of cutting the cords to the family’s washing machine, dishwasher and electric grill in a fit of rage.