Woman Loses Both Feet After Boyfriend Allegedly Pushes Her Into NYC Train
A 29-year-old woman lost both of her feet when she was struck by a train after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the New York City subway tracks during an argument, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Witnesses reportedly saw the couple arguing on the platform of the Fulton Street station in lower Manhattan's Financial District as a southbound 3 train approached the station at around 10:30 AM on Saturday.
"They were arguing and he pushed her," a police source told the New York Post.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition after being struck by the train.
The perpetrator fled the station and is still being sought by police. The investigation is going.
Another man was struck and killed by a subway train less in a separate incident less than an hour later.
Witnesses told officers that an unidentified man jumped onto the tracks at the 53rd Street-7th Avenue stop in Midtown Manhattan at around 11:30 AM on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they do not believe the two incidents are connected.
Following a series of high-profile incidents, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she would deploy the National Guard to help combat crime in the New York City subway system.
Hochul said she was ordering a force of nearly 1,000 people, including 750 National Guard members, state police, and transit officers, to conduct bag checks at some of the city's busiest stations in an effort to "rid our subways of people who commit crimes and protect all New Yorkers."
"Let me be very, very clear," Hochul said. "These brazen, heinous attacks on our subway system will not be tolerated."
The new influx of law enforcement will add to the additional 1,000 officers that New York Mayor Eric Adams placed in the subway system in February after police reported a spike in crime.
In the past several weeks, a subway conductor was reportedly slashed in the neck in an unprovoked late-night attack and two commuters were attacked by a man wielding a hammer.