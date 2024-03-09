Woman Loses Both Feet After Boyfriend Allegedly Pushes Her Into NYC Train

A 29-year-old woman lost both of her feet when she was struck by a train after her boyfriend allegedly pushed her onto the New York City subway tracks during an argument, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Witnesses reportedly saw the couple arguing on the platform of the Fulton Street station in lower Manhattan's Financial District as a southbound 3 train approached the station at around 10:30 AM on Saturday.

"They were arguing and he pushed her," a police source told the New York Post.