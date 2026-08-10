Eric Trump Admits His Mom 'Spanked the He--' Out of Him and His Siblings as He Recalls Very Strict Childhood

Eric, who was raised alongside his siblings, Don Jr. and Ivanka, called his childhood "unique," and also claimed the kids were subjected to regular physical discipline.

He explained in the interview, "If we didn't have manners, you had two fake nails in your throat, and you felt the hand go back and forth across your face," describing it as "old-school discipline."

"She spanked the he-- out of us. And, honestly, as un-PC as it is today, I can absolutely tell you it worked," Eric claimed during the interview.

In Under Siege, Eric pulled back the veil on how intense his mother was, claiming that while she would fly business, Eric and his siblings were forced to fly economy. He also revealed he had to wear his sister's hand, and his mom also once sliced a part of his ear off while giving him a bowl cut.