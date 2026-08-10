Eric Trump Admits His Mom 'Spanked the He--' Out of Him and His Siblings as He Recalls Very Strict Childhood
Aug. 10 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Eric Trump has admitted that his mom, Ivana Trump, would spank him, RadarOnline.com can reveal, an act the president's son claimed paid off eventually.
In the 42-year-old's book, Under Siege, Eric recalled the spankings occurred "extremely frequently," and he detailed his very strict childhood in a previous interview with the Telegraph.
'You Had Two Fake Nails in Your Throat'
Eric, who was raised alongside his siblings, Don Jr. and Ivanka, called his childhood "unique," and also claimed the kids were subjected to regular physical discipline.
He explained in the interview, "If we didn't have manners, you had two fake nails in your throat, and you felt the hand go back and forth across your face," describing it as "old-school discipline."
"She spanked the he-- out of us. And, honestly, as un-PC as it is today, I can absolutely tell you it worked," Eric claimed during the interview.
In Under Siege, Eric pulled back the veil on how intense his mother was, claiming that while she would fly business, Eric and his siblings were forced to fly economy. He also revealed he had to wear his sister's hand, and his mom also once sliced a part of his ear off while giving him a bowl cut.
Ivana Trump's Death Details
Ivana, according to Eric, also had no problem missing some key events in their children's lives, claiming she chose to attend the Monaco Grand Prix over his high school graduation.
He wrote, "When I told her the date of my ceremony, she replied, 'Eric, no fricking way. Sorry. Every moron graduates high school. I'm not missing Monte Carlo.'"
Ivana died on July 14, 2022, as she was found dead inside her New York home after falling down the stairs. According to Eric, he was at the scene before paramedics and saw his mother's lifeless body in a pool of blood, which he ended up cleaning afterwards.
According to reports, Eric had revealed his mother's final words to him during her eulogy, expressing to him that she wanted to live to be 120, and noted, "Only the good die young."
Trump on Ex-Wife's Death
Ivana, who died at the age of 73, passed due to blunt impact injuries to her torso, according to The New York Medical Examiner. Following her tragic death, her ex-husband, President Trump, labeled her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman who led a great and inspirational life."
He added at the time, "Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana."
In a separate statement, Eric and his siblings paid tribute to their late mom: "Our mother was an incredible woman – a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend."
"She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the trio noted.
Meanwhile, Eric's father has revealed he doesn't talk to his children much these days.
In an interview with Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman on the show Fly Out Day, Trump noted how " important" crypto is after several Democratic lawmakers sought to "limit" the family's "ability to conduct crypto business."
He claimed, "I don't run my stuff anyway. I let my kids run it, and I never talk to them about things... They're not involved in government. I don't talk to them about government. I don't talk to them about much, other than to say, 'I love you, kids.'"