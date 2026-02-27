EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Eric Dane 'Went to His Grave With Zero Regrets Over Sex Tape Scandal That Haunted Him and His Wife for Life'

Scandal followed him for life after a leaked video surfaced in 2009 showing Dane and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, in a bathtub with another woman.

In 2014, the Grey's Anatomy star confessed he regretted making the tape, saying, "We all make mistakes."

Dane added: "My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca." But he went to his grave after changing his tune over his regrets.

He added in a 2019 interview: "Looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not. Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."

The woman in the video was identified at the time as former beauty queen Kari Ann Peniche, who had posed for Playboy. In the video, Gayheart is believed to be heard saying she needed to lie down because she was high.

But the tape didn't mention a specific drug.

Dane added about his initial statement, he regretted the tape: "I was most likely referring to the drug use that was alluded to in the video, and was that a mistake? Again, I don't necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody. We were just three people taking a bath."

Dane added about how he felt no need to say sorry over the video: "I didn't regret it. I have no regrets, nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It's my life experience, and I am at peace with all of it."