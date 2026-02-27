EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Eric Dane 'Went to His Grave With Zero Regrets Over Sex Tape Scandal That Haunted Him and His Wife for Life'
Feb. 27 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Eric Dane died at peace over his s-- tape scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who rose to fame as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy, died on February 19, aged 53, 10 months after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – ALS – also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
'I Wasn't Doing Anything Wrong'
Scandal followed him for life after a leaked video surfaced in 2009 showing Dane and his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, in a bathtub with another woman.
In 2014, the Grey's Anatomy star confessed he regretted making the tape, saying, "We all make mistakes."
Dane added: "My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca." But he went to his grave after changing his tune over his regrets.
He added in a 2019 interview: "Looking back now, was it a mistake? Absolutely not. Three consenting adults, one of them being my wife? I wasn't doing anything wrong."
The woman in the video was identified at the time as former beauty queen Kari Ann Peniche, who had posed for Playboy. In the video, Gayheart is believed to be heard saying she needed to lie down because she was high.
But the tape didn't mention a specific drug.
Dane added about his initial statement, he regretted the tape: "I was most likely referring to the drug use that was alluded to in the video, and was that a mistake? Again, I don't necessarily think I was breaking any laws and corrupting anybody. We were just three people taking a bath."
Dane added about how he felt no need to say sorry over the video: "I didn't regret it. I have no regrets, nor do I make any apologies for my life experience. It's my life experience, and I am at peace with all of it."
$7Million Estate and Dismissed Divorce
Dane's comments have resurfaced since his death, which Radar has also revealed led to him leaving behind a $7million estate, which is poised to pass to his formerly estranged wife Gayheart as the couple never finalized their divorce.
Dane and Gayheart, 54, married in 2004, separated in 2017, and saw her file for divorce in February 2018. But the case never reached judgment and was formally dismissed in March 2025, restoring their full legal status as husband and wife.
That decision now carries profound financial consequences, as Gayheart could inherit Dane's marital share under community property principles. Dane's net worth in 2026 is estimated to sit at $7million.
A legal source familiar with the situation told us, "Because Eric and Rebecca were still legally married at the time of his death, she stands to inherit his entire fortune. The dismissal of the divorce petition effectively reset their legal relationship."
The insider added the couple's decision to halt proceedings after seven years of limbo now "shapes the entire estate picture."
'I Have Been Diagnosed With ALS'
His family said in a statement announcing his death: "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."
They added: "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.
"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.
"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he's received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."
After announcing his devastating diagnosis in April 2025, Dane said, "I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."
The shell-shocked actor added, "I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."
Gayheart stepped into a central caregiving role as Dane required round-the-clock support. On social media, the pair described themselves as no longer a conventional couple but a family, united in facing his illness together.
From Water Polo to 'McSteamy'
Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane found acting after initially focusing on water polo.
"I was a water polo player in high school, and my season was short, and I ended up getting roped into playing Joe Keller in All My Sons," he said in 2014. "Dead serious. And I fell in love with it. I was, like, this is the greatest feeling ever!"
After guest roles in 1990s television, Dane joined Grey's Anatomy in 2006, becoming a breakout star as "McSteamy."
He later appeared in Euphoria, The Last Ship, and films including Marley & Me and Bad Boys: Ride or Die. On a 2024 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, he reflected on his departure from Grey's Anatomy.
"I think I was let go," he said, explaining he had been struggling with addiction but suggesting his salary was a factor.
Along with Gayheart, Dane is survived by their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.