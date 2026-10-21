EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victims Score Court Victory as Judge Certifies New Class Action Against Bank Accused of Helping Facilitate Predator's Operation

The ruling allows women allegedly abused or trafficked by Epstein between January 1, 1998, and August 10, 2019, to pursue claims collectively against the financial institutions.

In the two-page order, Rakoff declared: "The Court hereby grants Molchonova's motion and certifies the following class: All women who were abused or trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein at any time between January 1, 1998, and August 10, 2019."

The judge noted that FirstBank opposed the motion, which was argued during an October 15 hearing. Following the hearing, Rakoff requested additional numerical information from a claims administrator involved in separate Epstein-related litigation concerning Bank of America, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank.

The information was delivered October 17 and shared with the parties two days later. Rakoff said a separate opinion explaining his decision would follow, after which the court would consider notifying eligible class members.