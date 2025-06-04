Your tip
Emily Ratajkowski's 'Intellectual' Sex Confession: Flesh-Flashing Model Insists She Writes Better When She's Not Romping

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: INTIMISSIMI/MEGA

The model and actress explained how intimacy can be found in so many ways throughout life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 4 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

June 4 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski has proven once again – she definitely isn't shy when discussing her sex life.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model insisted she started to "write better" once she stopped getting intimate through her "period of celibacy."

Emily's Confession

Photo of Emily Ratajkowski
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski is branding her own 'corporate sleaze' look with a new collaboration.

In an interview with Interview magazine, the model admitted: "I actually just went through a period of celibacy, and I had drinks with my friend. I was like, 'I’ve noticed that I’ve really been able to write better.'

"And he said something so beautiful like, 'Ultimately, making art or wanting sex and connection are both about seeking connection from other people, and so it makes sense that that energy would be interchangeable.'"

A New Outlook

emily ratajkowski mexico
Source: @EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Ratajkowski launched a seven-piece blazer capsule collection that includes tuxedo dresses, denim suits, and a leather piece.

The model and actress explained how intimacy can be found in so many ways throughout life.

Ratajkowski said: "I think one of the mistakes that we make as a culture, and one of the mistaken ways that sex has been presented to us, is that it’s a single category of experience, that there should be one thing that we all get from sex. We should all get oxytocin and intimacy from sex, or we should all get orgasms from sex, or we should all get self-esteem from sex.

"There’s the whole cache of things that we’re told we should get from sex and a lot of them are contradictory. Something that I have learned is that it can be used to express so many things, even inside of one relationship. Like, sex inside of one relationship can be a form of catharsis. You can be working something out. You can be seeking closeness."

She continued: "It can be a play. It can be somewhat autoerotic, like orgasm-seeking. It can be a way of grieving together. The same way that hugging or talking or walking or meditating can be so many different things. I also talk about that a lot with my writing students. I feel like they’re afraid of writing sex scenes because it has to be a “good” sex scene.

"And I’m like, ‘What does that even mean outside of the context of your character’s lives?’. It just is what it is, just like every other scene."

Exploiting Her Body

emily ratajkowski full
Source: INTIMISSIMI/MEGA

Over the years, Ratajkowski has been slammed for 'exploiting herself.'

Over the years, Ratajkowski has been slammed for "exploiting herself" and "using her body to get fame and success" – but throughout the backlash, she embraced what was happening.

During a 2021 interview, the model confessed: "'[In] my early 20s, I really thought of myself as hustling and working the system and saying, 'Okay, I know what I can get from becoming a model and from using my body to have fame and success.' And, I even called it empowerment."

Back in 2013, as fans of the model may remember, Ratajkowski starred in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video when she was 22 years old.

The model danced around topless with two other female models in the video alongside the singer – and it quickly skyrocked her to worldwide fame.

emily ratajkowski bed
Source: Intimissimi/MEGA

She starred in Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' music video when she was 22 years old.

