Emily Ratajkowski's 'Intellectual' Sex Confession: Flesh-Flashing Model Insists She Writes Better When She's Not Romping

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model insisted she started to "write better" once she stopped getting intimate through her "period of celibacy."

"And he said something so beautiful like, 'Ultimately, making art or wanting sex and connection are both about seeking connection from other people, and so it makes sense that that energy would be interchangeable.'"

In an interview with Interview magazine , the model admitted: "I actually just went through a period of celibacy, and I had drinks with my friend. I was like, 'I’ve noticed that I’ve really been able to write better.'

The model and actress explained how intimacy can be found in so many ways throughout life.

Ratajkowski said: "I think one of the mistakes that we make as a culture, and one of the mistaken ways that sex has been presented to us, is that it’s a single category of experience, that there should be one thing that we all get from sex. We should all get oxytocin and intimacy from sex, or we should all get orgasms from sex, or we should all get self-esteem from sex.

"There’s the whole cache of things that we’re told we should get from sex and a lot of them are contradictory. Something that I have learned is that it can be used to express so many things, even inside of one relationship. Like, sex inside of one relationship can be a form of catharsis. You can be working something out. You can be seeking closeness."