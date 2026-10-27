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Home > News > Elon Musk

Billionaire Custody Standoff: Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair Both Skip Their Manhattan Court Date as Rival Legal Teams Haggle Behind Closed Doors Over Child Support for Their Son Romulus, 2

Photo of Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA; @ashleystclair/X

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair skipped a Manhattan court hearing on October 22.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair skipped a Manhattan court hearing on October 22 as their attorneys negotiated child support and other terms in the ongoing custody dispute over their 2-year-old son, Romulus, RadarOnline can report.

Both sides sent multiple lawyers to the closed-door discussions. At least three attorneys representing the Tesla founder and three representing St. Clair participated.

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Attorneys Work Toward Settlement

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk's baby mama requested payout as 'astronomical,' according to a source.

A source familiar with Musk’s side expressed cautious optimism about reaching an agreement, telling a publication, "I'm just being cautiously optimistic. The judge himself is very gracious."

The lawyers were expected to return to court the following week to try to finalize terms. St. Clair is seeking a substantial financial settlement.

An insider on Musk's side described her requested payout as "astronomical."

The size of the demand has complicated efforts to resolve the case quickly, though both camps have signaled a willingness to continue talking.

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How the Custody Battle Began

Photo of Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA

St. Clair sued Musk for sole custody of their son Romulus in 2025.

The legal fight started in February 2025, when St. Clair sued Musk for sole custody of Romulus and sought to establish paternity.

She later alleged that Musk substantially reduced his child support payments after she filed the lawsuit. The billionaire responded by seeking full custody in January 2026.

His filing followed allegations that St. Clair had expressed support for the transgender community, a development that further strained the already contentious proceedings.

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Alleged Multimillion-Dollar Nondisclosure Offers

Photo of Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA

St. Clair previously revealed she had rejected a $40million NDA and a $15million, $100,000-a-month deal.

St. Clair previously claimed that Musk offered her large sums of money to keep their relationship and the existence of their child secret.

She alleged she turned down a proposed $40million nondisclosure agreement, along with an earlier offer of $15million plus $100,000 per month for 20 years, in exchange for her silence.

During an appearance on the Don Lemon Show, St. Clair defended her decision to reject the alleged deal.

She said it "wasn't what was right for [her] children." She added, "I had said to him, 'I would rather go to a studio apartment with both of my children than sign this.'"

The claims about the offers have not been independently verified in court, but they remain central to St. Clair's public account of the relationship's aftermath.

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Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk met St. Clair on his X platform.

St. Clair has said she met Musk through X, the social media platform he purchased in 2022. She recalled that he initially seemed "very funny" and "very down to earth."

According to the 28-year-old, the relationship became more complicated after she became pregnant. The two have since been locked in a public and private struggle over custody, support payments, and the terms of any potential settlement.

Musk has fathered children with multiple women, including his ex-wife Justine Wilson, musician Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis and St. Clair.

Public records and previous reporting put the total number of his children at 14.

The custody case involving Romulus is one of several family-related legal matters that have drawn attention to Musk's personal life even as he continues to run multiple high-profile companies.

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