Billionaire Custody Standoff: Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair Both Skip Their Manhattan Court Date as Rival Legal Teams Haggle Behind Closed Doors Over Child Support for Their Son Romulus, 2

A source familiar with Musk’s side expressed cautious optimism about reaching an agreement, telling a publication, "I'm just being cautiously optimistic. The judge himself is very gracious."

The lawyers were expected to return to court the following week to try to finalize terms. St. Clair is seeking a substantial financial settlement.

An insider on Musk's side described her requested payout as "astronomical."

The size of the demand has complicated efforts to resolve the case quickly, though both camps have signaled a willingness to continue talking.