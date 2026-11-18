Billy Evans has defended his relationship with Elizabeth Holmes after Amanda Seyfried criticized his treatment of the former Theranos CEO in the documentary You Can See Everything.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published November 17, Evans, 34, addressed his tense exchange with the actress, who previously portrayed Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout.

He suggested Seyfried's personal circumstances may have influenced how she viewed his relationship.

"I'm really glad that they included her because it shows what a difference there is between the real thing and how eager she was to play a character," Evans said.

The comments add another layer to the dispute surrounding the documentary, which features Seyfried confronting Evans about his behavior toward Holmes.