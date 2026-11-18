Elizabeth Holmes' Partner Billy Evans Takes a Jab at Amanda Seyfried Amid Bitter Feud Over Hulu Series
Nov. 18 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET
Billy Evans has defended his relationship with Elizabeth Holmes after Amanda Seyfried criticized his treatment of the former Theranos CEO in the documentary You Can See Everything.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published November 17, Evans, 34, addressed his tense exchange with the actress, who previously portrayed Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout.
He suggested Seyfried's personal circumstances may have influenced how she viewed his relationship.
"I'm really glad that they included her because it shows what a difference there is between the real thing and how eager she was to play a character," Evans said.
The comments add another layer to the dispute surrounding the documentary, which features Seyfried confronting Evans about his behavior toward Holmes.
Evans Defends His Relationship With Holmes
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Evans suggested Seyfried's perspective may have been shaped by what was happening in her own life.
"I've heard she was going through a lot in her life at the time in which this was being filmed," he said. "I can understand why she'd view our relationship through a different lens than reality."
Evans also said he and Holmes had faced significant challenges that viewers would not necessarily know about. He maintained that their relationship had become stronger and that outside criticism did little to affect him.
"If other people are unhappy about our relationship, I suggest that they invest more time in their own," he said.
The entrepreneur also questioned how audiences interpret documentary footage, arguing that viewers are presented with selected moments rather than the complete picture of a relationship.
"They see small vignettes stitched together with music, being told by an A-list or B-list celebrity what to think about it," he said.
Seyfried Criticized Evans In The Film
Seyfried, 40, became involved in the documentary after director Nathan Fielder approached her about her Emmy-winning performance as Holmes in the 2022 Hulu miniseries The Dropout.
She eventually joined the project, appearing as herself and recreating scenes as the former Theranos executive.
During the film, Seyfried meets Holmes and Evans before confronting him during a tense dinner conversation. She later told Rolling Stone that she had developed concerns about Evans after watching footage of his interactions with Holmes.
"What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting — it felt yucky to me," she said.
Seyfried also described Evans as "aggressive" and "disrespectful." She questioned his treatment of Holmes, accusing him of using his partner as a tool.
Evans, however, said he initially thought their meeting was an opportunity to establish a better understanding. He told The Hollywood Reporter that watching the documentary helped him recognize Seyfried's intentions, including her admission that she wanted to "break them up."
He also disputed the idea that Seyfried should be viewed as the moral authority in the story, arguing that her portrayal of Holmes did not give her firsthand knowledge of their private relationship.
Seyfried’s Separation From Sadoski
The exchange has also drawn attention to Seyfried's personal life. She and actor Thomas Sadoski announced their separation on September 15, 2026, after nine years of marriage. The former couple shares two children.
On November 8, Seyfried shared an Instagram Stories post by divorce consultant Olivia Howell that described divorce as another life transition, comparable to a wedding or graduation.
The message also argued that treating separation as a normal part of life would weaken the stigma surrounding divorce. Seyfried shared a photograph of herself and Sadoski alongside the message.
Although Evans alluded to Seyfried's personal circumstances in his interview, he did not elaborate on her separation or identify it as the reason for her criticism.
Documentary Revives Debate Over Holmes' Portrayal
You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, premiered in October 2026. The documentary follows Holmes, Evans, and their family during the 34 days before Holmes reported to federal prison in April 2023.
Holmes was convicted of four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in 2022 and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison. She is serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.
The documentary also examines the difference between Seyfried's dramatic interpretation of Holmes and the person depicted in the footage.
Evans acknowledged that the actress was not responsible for the writing or research behind The Dropout, but argued that portraying a living person carries responsibilities.