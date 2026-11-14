EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seyfried's 'Agony' Over Divorce Revealed as She Sparks 'Hermit' Fears
Nov. 13 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Amanda Seyfried has retreated from the spotlight following her painful marriage split, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the move is sparking concerns the Hollywood star is becoming increasingly isolated as she struggles to adjust to life without her husband of nine years, Thomas Sadoski.
The award-winning 40-year-old actress confirmed her separation from Sadoski, 50, in September, bringing an end to a marriage that began in 2017.
The former couple shares a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son, with Seyfried prioritizing family life at their home while scaling back publicity commitments surrounding her latest film, You Can See Everything.
A source familiar with the situation told us the actress' decision to withdraw from public appearances reflected the emotional toll of the breakup.
They said: "Amanda has been through an incredibly difficult period, and the separation has been agonizing. She's happiest staying home with her children, but there's a concern that she's becoming something of a hermit as she tries to process everything."
Actress Halts Hollywood Press to Stay With Kids
Seyfried has acknowledged that her personal circumstances have dramatically changed her approach to work and the demands of Hollywood.
She said: "That doesn't mean I'm going to do everything I did last year, because I've had a year, an interesting year personally. And as grateful as I am that I am where I am, my priorities are pretty clear.
"The fact that they (film studio A24) didn't need me to be involved in the press up until this point has been a godsend, because I've been needing to be home."
Amanda Seyfried Breaks Silence on Why Split Was Meant to Be
The Mean Girls actress has also adopted a philosophical outlook on her changing circumstances, suggesting she believes the upheaval in her private life has a purpose.
During another conversation last month, Seyfried said: "It's interesting, yeah, it's interesting."
Asked about the difficulties of discussing her personal life publicly, she replied: "But, for a good reason.
"I don't know, I think everything that's happening is meant to happen (and) everything, everyone that's in your life is meant to be in your life. That's just, kind of, and I'm here tonight."
Despite the emotional challenges, Seyfried has demonstrated flashes of her trademark humor, revealing that she would rather discuss everyday pleasures than uncomfortable questions about her marriage.
She joked: "I like to talk about the emus, and I like to talk about Halloween, and you can engage with me if you want to talk about all things like apple pie and olives and really good hard ciders."
Inside Their Secret Elopement and Shock Breakup
Seyfried and Sadoski previously announced their separation through a joint statement, emphasizing that their decision had been made with their children's well-being in mind.
They said: "We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We've got each other forever – and it's good."
The couple first met in 2015 while appearing together in the off-Broadway production The Way We Get By, before becoming engaged and eventually eloping in 2017.
Reflecting on their intimate wedding, Sadoski previously said: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing."
Born in Pennsylvania, Seyfried began modeling before pursuing acting. She rose to fame in Mean Girls and Mamma Mia!, later earning an Oscar nomination for Manka and an Emmy for The Dropout.