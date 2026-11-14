EXCLUSIVE: Amanda Seyfried's 'Agony' Over Divorce Revealed as She Sparks 'Hermit' Fears

Amanda Seyfried has retreated from the spotlight following her painful marriage split, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the move is sparking concerns the Hollywood star is becoming increasingly isolated as she struggles to adjust to life without her husband of nine years, Thomas Sadoski . The award-winning 40-year-old actress confirmed her separation from Sadoski, 50, in September, bringing an end to a marriage that began in 2017.

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Source: MEGA Seyfried has retreated from the spotlight after her marriage split, sources claim.

The former couple shares a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son, with Seyfried prioritizing family life at their home while scaling back publicity commitments surrounding her latest film, You Can See Everything. A source familiar with the situation told us the actress' decision to withdraw from public appearances reflected the emotional toll of the breakup. They said: "Amanda has been through an incredibly difficult period, and the separation has been agonizing. She's happiest staying home with her children, but there's a concern that she's becoming something of a hermit as she tries to process everything."

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Actress Halts Hollywood Press to Stay With Kids

Source: MEGA The 'Mean Girls' star called staying home with her children a godsend.

Seyfried has acknowledged that her personal circumstances have dramatically changed her approach to work and the demands of Hollywood. She said: "That doesn't mean I'm going to do everything I did last year, because I've had a year, an interesting year personally. And as grateful as I am that I am where I am, my priorities are pretty clear. "The fact that they (film studio A24) didn't need me to be involved in the press up until this point has been a godsend, because I've been needing to be home."

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Amanda Seyfried Breaks Silence on Why Split Was Meant to Be

Source: MEGA Seyfried suggested recent changes in her life happened for a reason.

The Mean Girls actress has also adopted a philosophical outlook on her changing circumstances, suggesting she believes the upheaval in her private life has a purpose. During another conversation last month, Seyfried said: "It's interesting, yeah, it's interesting." Asked about the difficulties of discussing her personal life publicly, she replied: "But, for a good reason. "I don't know, I think everything that's happening is meant to happen (and) everything, everyone that's in your life is meant to be in your life. That's just, kind of, and I'm here tonight." Despite the emotional challenges, Seyfried has demonstrated flashes of her trademark humor, revealing that she would rather discuss everyday pleasures than uncomfortable questions about her marriage. She joked: "I like to talk about the emus, and I like to talk about Halloween, and you can engage with me if you want to talk about all things like apple pie and olives and really good hard ciders."

Inside Their Secret Elopement and Shock Breakup

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Source: MEGA Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski eloped in 2017 after beginning their relationship.