Edwin Castro, $2Billion Powerball Winner, Spotted Cruising In Vintage Volkswagen Minibus During Very Rare Outing After Facing Intense Backlash Over California Property Purchases
Jan. 27 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Lottery winner Edwin Castro has been spotted driving a new vintage Volkswagen Minibus around Los Angeles in a rare outing following backlash over snatching up properties destroyed by California wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Castro struck gold when he won more than $2billion in 2022, making him the sole winner of the largest Powerball lottery in U.S. history.
He opted for a lump-sum payout of $998million, which ended up being around $628million after taxes, which he's used on sports cars and real estate.
Powerball Winner Spotted Driving New Vintage Volkswagen
While winning the Powerball made him an instant celebrity, Castro has maintained a low profile since winning the life-changing prize almost four years ago.
But on Sunday, January 25, Castro decided to take a cruise along Sunset Boulevard in a tricked-out blue 1958 Volkswagen Kombi Type 2 Double Cab.
Photos of Castro showed him in the driver's seat of the vintage Minibus, which featured a curved taupe cover over its truck bed.
The vintage Volkswagen is the latest vintage car Castro has been pictured driving around Southern California.
He's previously been spotted behind the wheel of vintage Porsches and other vintage Volkswagen models.
Outside of his growing car collection, Castro has used around $76million of his lottery winnings to purchase several properties in California.
Castro spent $25million on a home in the Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills, as well as a modern Japanese-style mansion for his parents in Altadena.
Edwin Castro's Malibu Mansion Lost to Wildfires
As Radar reported, Castro's Malibu property was razed to the ground when catastrophic wildfires tore through the greater Los Angeles area in January 2025. A concrete slab and piles of charred ash were all that was left behind of the $3.8million home.
The Eaton fire hit the Altadena area particularly hard and displaced tens of thousands of residents, many of whom lost their entire homes.
While Castro's home in Malibu burned down, he faced backlash over purchasing 15 lots in Altadena impacted by the Eaton fire.
In a rare interview, he admitted to spending $10million on properties in and around Altadena in an effort to help families affected by the disaster.
Edwin Castro Faces Backlash Over Altadena Property Purchases
Castro, who previously worked as an architecture consultant, explained he plans to build homes on the lots for families looking to return or settle down in Altadena.
"This is for a family that wants to move in. Those are the people that need to be looked out for right now," he told the Wall Street Journal.
He said he's amassed a small team to tackle the project, and at the time of his interview, he had already submitted construction plans for two homes. Castro noted his designs intend to match the area's historic Craftsman-style bungalows.
While Castro is investing in rebuilding Altadena, he also made it clear he wouldn't be giving away the homes.
"The profit margin doesn’t need to be egregious. But I'm not building these homes just to give them away," he said.
Many residents expressed hope that Castro's Southern California ties would lead him to build more single-family homes in the area, which has been a hotspot for out-of-state developers.
In the meantime, critics made their opinions known on social media.
"Edwin Castro won the Cali Powerball, 2billion. Took a 1billion payout, minus taxes. Bought several mansions. One in Malibu burned down. Now he is buying up land at fire sale prices. The owners were refused rebuild permits on?" an X user asked.