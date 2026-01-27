Edwin Castro, $2Billion Powerball Winner, Spotted Cruising In Vintage Volkswagen Minibus During Very Rare Outing After Facing Intense Backlash Over California Property Purchases

Lottery winner Edwin Castro has been spotted driving a new vintage Volkswagen Minibus around Los Angeles in a rare outing following backlash over snatching up properties destroyed by California wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Castro struck gold when he won more than $2billion in 2022, making him the sole winner of the largest Powerball lottery in U.S. history.

He opted for a lump-sum payout of $998million, which ended up being around $628million after taxes, which he's used on sports cars and real estate.