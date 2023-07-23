Drinking Away Your Problems? Dumped GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Go on Wild Bar Crawl in New York — Leaving Her 'Hanging Onto Him for Dear Life'
Former hosts of Good Morning America, Amy Robach, 50, and TJ Holmes, 45, were recently spotted on a night out in New York City. The couple, who were fired after their scandalous on-screen love affair was discovered, decided to take a break from the public eye and enjoy a night of bar hopping in the city, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple was spotted arm and arm taking an Uber ride to the West Village, where they visited Morandi Italian Restaurant to start their evening.
Dressed in baggy black pants and a tiny bandana crop top, Amy looked ready for a night of fun. TJ, on the other hand, went for a more casual look with a white t-shirt and black pants.
After dinner, the couple continued their adventure by bar hopping. They first went to Due West Gastropub and then made their way to the Grey Bar in Midtown Manhattan. Throughout the night, they were seen holding hands, with their arms around each other, and enjoying each other's company.
However, as the night came to an end, the exhaustion began to show. Amy was seen clinging onto TJ, with one witness claiming that Robach was "hanging onto him for dear life" as they walked down the sidewalk, struggling to keep their eyes open.
- Ex-‘GMA’ Co-host TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Ready to ‘Take Him for Everything He’s Worth’ in Bitter Divorce: Sources
- T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Determined to Have it All' With Relationship and Career Comeback After 'GMA' Fall
- Ex-‘GMA’ Star Amy Robach and Her Ex Andrew Shue Selling Off $4 Million Home 3 Months After Divorce Settlement
Amy and TJ have been keeping a low profile since their departure from Good Morning America 3 about six months ago.
One source told People that the couple are still together, happy, and trying to lay low, enjoying their time with one another since their secret affair was made public.
"It seems like for a while they weren't bothering with that, but now they are making a concerted effort," a source revealed told the outlet on the pair's PDA.
"They're still getting paid by ABC, so they're not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings," the insider continued. "Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her."
Another source told the outlet that the couple has been "doing fine since everything happened."
"They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show," the source revealed at the time. "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Holmes' soon-to-be ex-wife Marilee Fiebig plans to go full scorched earth in divorce court, ready to "take him for everything he's worth."
One source claimed she "secured a top-flight legal team to make sure she gets every penny she can."
ABC Execs took T.J. and Amy off the air in November 2022 after their secret romance was exposed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.