Drinking Away Your Problems? Dumped GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Go on Wild Bar Crawl in New York — Leaving Her 'Hanging Onto Him for Dear Life'

Amy and TJ have been keeping a low profile since their departure from Good Morning America 3 about six months ago.

One source told People that the couple are still together, happy, and trying to lay low, enjoying their time with one another since their secret affair was made public.

"It seems like for a while they weren't bothering with that, but now they are making a concerted effort," a source revealed told the outlet on the pair's PDA.

"They're still getting paid by ABC, so they're not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings," the insider continued. "Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her."