Dr. Phil Reveals Why He's Convinced Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Walk FREE — After 'Hidden Stunt' Was Unleashed By His Defense Team During Opening Trial Statements

Dr. Phil has given his two cents on the Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial, including why he believes the disgraced music producer will walk free after being charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He noted one damning piece of evidence expected to be shown at Combs' trial is the 2016 hotel security footage, in which the defendant is seen violently kicking and hitting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura , who testified as a prosecution witness on Tuesday, May 13.

Phil went on to explain how attorneys prepare for cases, including running mock trials with "mirror juries" to see how they can possibly influence an outcome based on their evidence.

In an op-ed piece for the Daily Mail, Phil revealed he once served as "a consultant for trial attorneys" after earning his PhD with an "emphasis in clinical and medical psychology."

Phil noted the Combs trial jury consists of "eight men and four women" and at least two panelists have children.

When questioning whether or not jurors with children could "be more or less judgmental about seeing someone else's daughter allegedly victimized," he noted, "Believe it or not, some jurors – regardless of their life experiences – may be more open than others to considering the defense team's framing of the alleged attack."

The former TV host claimed Combs' defense team would likely try to appeal to jurors with a "strong self-image," because they "would be most likely to believe that if someone lived through a deeply unpleasant or even traumatic event, then it was likely – at least in part – their own fault, as they tend to look first to themselves regarding the events which occur in their lives. And they tend to hold others to the same standard."

He additionally believed Combs' team's "opening statement suggests this approach."