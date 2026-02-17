Trump Awkwardly Dodges Question About How He Spent Valentine's Day With Wife Melania — Amid Claims Their Marriage is 'Purely Transactional'

The reporter continued prodding Donald over the Hallmark holiday, directly asking if he did anything for his wife on the big day.

Rather than answer, Donald just stared blankly at the reporter, prompting them to ask, "Did you give her flowers?"

After claiming he "better not" tell the reporter that and insisting that's "the toughest question," Donald went off on a tangent about how great his wife is.

"She’s very – I'm proud of the fact, you know, her movie’s so successful," he boasted. "It’s a tremendous hit. And, uh, she does a good job. She does some very consequential work.

"I think you’re gonna see in the end that she's gonna go down as one of the truly great first ladies. When you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine. And so many of the other things she’s doing. She’s done a good job. She works very hard."