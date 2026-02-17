Your tip
Trump Awkwardly Dodges Question About How He Spent Valentine's Day With Wife Melania — Amid Claims Their Marriage is 'Purely Transactional'

Feb. 17 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

Donald Trump awkwardly dodged a question from a reporter probing him on how he spent Valentine’s Day with his wife, Melania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The strange exchange about what the Don and his wife did on the yearly holiday for lovebirds took place aboard Air Force One.

What Did Donald Trump Say About Valentine's Day With His Wife?

Source: @EricLDaugh/X

Donald Trump said Melania Trump 'does a good job.'

When the topic of Valentine's Day was broached by a reporter, the Prez quickly assured the media Melania was "on the plane."

"Melania's on the plane," he reiterated.

He then bizarrely blurted out, "We have a movie star on the plane," referring to Melania's self-titled movie that debuted in theaters on January 30.

The reporter didn't stop questioning him on his Valentine's Day plans, asking him if he had any.

"Did I what?" Donald asked.

The Valentine's Day Conversation Took a Turn

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed he 'better not' tell a reporter if he got his wife flowers for Valentine's Day.

The reporter continued prodding Donald over the Hallmark holiday, directly asking if he did anything for his wife on the big day.

Rather than answer, Donald just stared blankly at the reporter, prompting them to ask, "Did you give her flowers?"

After claiming he "better not" tell the reporter that and insisting that's "the toughest question," Donald went off on a tangent about how great his wife is.

"She’s very – I'm proud of the fact, you know, her movie’s so successful," he boasted. "It’s a tremendous hit. And, uh, she does a good job. She does some very consequential work.

"I think you’re gonna see in the end that she's gonna go down as one of the truly great first ladies. When you see what she’s doing with Russia, Ukraine. And so many of the other things she’s doing. She’s done a good job. She works very hard."

What Did People Think of the Don's Answer Regarding Valentine's Day?

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

An X user gloated over Melania Trump, noting she's an 'amazing first lady.'

After the clip was posted on X, many celebrated Donald's response, finding it very characteristic of him.

"Trump being Trump," one fan gloated. "Only he could turn a Valentine’s Day question into a cliffhanger. Whether you’re a fan or not, you have to admit the guy knows how to work a room. Great to see him giving the First Lady her flowers – she really has been a pillar of grace this term."

Others praised Melania, claiming she's an "amazing first lady" and noting how proud Donald was of her.

There were some critics, though, who took aim at his words and turned them around.

"In the end – she'll go down on anyone as long as it isn't Trump!" one X user quipped.

"I doubt she went down on you," someone else similarly echoed.

Another person attempted to read between the lines, stating Donald's response showed "he didn't do s--- for his immigrant wife."

How Did Melania Trump's Movie Do?

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's movie had a successful opening weekend.

After Melania's movie, Melania, opened, it ended up being the highest-grossing opening weekend for a documentary in over a decade.

In the first weekend alone, it took in roughly $7million to $8million in ticket sales.

Regardless of those figures, it was met with mostly negative reviews from critics.

