Trump 'Caught Off Guard' After Reporter Asked 'VERY Dangerous Question' About Wife Melania at Movie Premiere — Amid Claims Their Union Is 'Purely Transactional'

"That's a... he's asking me a very dangerous question," Donald pointed out to the other reporters within earshot who would be able to hear his answer, as the moment aired live on Fox News.

"I think she's really been a great help. She's done a great job," he raved about his wife.

The tycoon went on to call the former model, 55, "Very respected, very smart, very measured."

He also gave a rare glimpse into how Melania keeps him in line, noting, "Sometimes when I'm not so measured, she measures you."

In high praise about how his wife has helped him politically, the politician effused, "She's done a great job and very very influential in terms of the administration."