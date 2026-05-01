'That Wife of His!': Donald Trump Trashes Meghan Markle and Lauds 'Brave' Kate Middleton While Asking if Prince Harry Could Make Royal Comeback

The writer told of his encounter with Trump, 79, inside the Oval Office where he handed the president a copy of his new biography about Queen Elizabeth.

Four months ago, Hardman traveled to Mar-a-Lago to interview him for the book and promised to show him the final version.

And after skimming through the pages to see what the Brit had written about him, the conversation turned to other members of the royal family.

"We've done a good job with the King, right?" Trump said, referring to King Charles and Queen Camilla's recent trip to Washington.

He added: "He's a great guy, he really is," before adding warm tributes to the Prince William, 43, and wife Kate, 44.