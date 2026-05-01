'That Wife of His!': Donald Trump Trashes Meghan Markle and Lauds 'Brave' Kate Middleton While Asking if Prince Harry Could Make Royal Comeback
May 1 2026, Updated 8:50 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has made another sly dig at Meghan Markle while lauding Kate Middleton.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, let his feelings known on the pair while talking to royal author Robert Hardman.
'He's A Great Guy, He Really Is'
The writer told of his encounter with Trump, 79, inside the Oval Office where he handed the president a copy of his new biography about Queen Elizabeth.
Four months ago, Hardman traveled to Mar-a-Lago to interview him for the book and promised to show him the final version.
And after skimming through the pages to see what the Brit had written about him, the conversation turned to other members of the royal family.
"We've done a good job with the King, right?" Trump said, referring to King Charles and Queen Camilla's recent trip to Washington.
He added: "He's a great guy, he really is," before adding warm tributes to the Prince William, 43, and wife Kate, 44.
'Boy, What She's Done To That Guy'
According to the Daily Mail, Trump said: "It's been unbelievable," before asking after the Prince and Princess of Wales. "William, he'll be a good King, won't he? 'He's very nice. A great guy. I like him."
He then asked Hardman: "So can Harry make a comeback?', before the author confirmed a return to the royal fold is looking highly unlikely.
"Too many things, I guess," Trump sighed, before adding: "That wife of his. Boy, what she's done to that guy."
After being told by Hardman Harry and Meghan "were clearly unhappy with the royal hierarchy," Trump responded: "I guess she got blocked out by William's wife," as he reflected on the "perfect" performance of the Princess of Wales.
"How's she doing? She's so great. She was sick, people said crazy things about her and she was so brave."
'Can You Take Him Back?'
Trump’s mocking of Meghan comes shortly after it was revealed he joked about the Duchess of Sussex to King Charles during his Washington visits.
The president "loved hosting" Charles, 77, and wife Queen Camilla, 78, this week, despite the awkwardness surrounding his dislike for the King's youngest son.
But Trump was not prepared to skirt around the subject according to the Daily Mail, which claims he made a joke about U.S-based Harry to Charles, saying to the King: "Can you take him back?"
Trump’s feud with the Duke of Sussex, 41, stretches back a number of years and accelerated after he met Meghan Markle, 44.
Last week, Trump brushed off remarks Harry made in Ukraine, in which he implored the U.S. to take more action to end its war with Russia.
The president responded by saying that Harry, who lives in Montecito, California, no longer speaks for the United Kingdom.
"I think I am speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry," he added. "But I appreciate his advice very much."
Harry has also taken some veiled swipes at Trump. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in December, Harry said that Americans are obsessed with royals.
When Colbert pushed back, saying it is not true, Harry responded: "Really? I heard you elected a king."
Back in 2020, when Meghan appeared in a Michelle Obama-backed get-out-the-vote initiative and spoke of wanting the "change that we all need and deserve," the president responded by saying that he is "not a fan" of Meghan.
Trump took another swipe at Meghan last year. When asked whether he would throw Harry — who is a permanent resident but not an American citizen — out of the country, Trump told the New York Post: "I don’t want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."