'Everyone Is Saying No': Ex-Prez Donald Trump Struggles To Find Lawyers To Represent Him

Additionally, Trump is currently under federal investigation for his potential role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, as well as a newly revealed federal investigation connected to his alleged illegal mishandling of classified documents the former president took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago home when he left office in January 2021.

According to the Washington Post, the embattled ex-president is struggling to find proper attorneys to represent him in the numerous cases against him due to the fact he is an “impossible client” and because others fear they might not get paid for their services.