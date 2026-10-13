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Home > Politics > Dennis Rodman

'It's a Joke to Him': Donald Trump Mocked After Offering Dennis Rodman, 65, 'Full Pardon' to Join WNBA and 'Break Every Record in Women's Sports'

Split image of Donald Trump and Dennis Rodman
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he'd give Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom a 'pardon' to pursue careers in the WNBA.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump faced online backlash after making a strange promise to NBA stars Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom during a rally in Oklahoma, RadarOnline.com can report.

The president vowed to give each of the athletes a “full pardon” to pursue careers in the WNBA. Moreover, he insisted they'd break “every record in the history of women’s sports.”

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Donald Trump Offers Dennis Rodman & Enes Kanter Freedom 'Pardons'

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Image of Donald Trump recently vowed to let Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom pursue careers in the WNBA.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently vowed to let Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom pursue careers in the WNBA.

“You’re a five-time NBA champion, Dennis. Man oh man, that’s good," Trump said. “So (Rodman and Kanter Freedom), they are good and they have an exemption."

"I’m giving them a full pardon that they can go into women’s sports anytime they want," he added. "And I guarantee — he’s giving me a Thunder jacket — and I guarantee you when they do, they will break, even though they’re slightly older — although Freedom looks like he’s pretty young — they will break every record in the history of women’s sports.”

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Source: @ACYN / X
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Donald Trump Called Out for Bizarre Promise

Image of Donald Trump is receiving backlash for his vow to let Donald Trump recently vowed to let Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom pursue careers in the WNBA.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is receiving backlash for his prime to let Dennis Rodman and Enes Kanter Freedom join the WNBA.

Critics were quick to call Trump out for his remarks on social media and make their feelings known.

"See how he doesn’t give one actual f--- about women’s sports, it’s a joke to him," one X user argued, and another added, "The 'protect women's sports' crowd sure are obsessed with having men play in women's sports."

"So 'protecting women's sports' was a con job too. Just like everything else," a third critic chimed in, as a fourth said, "Dementia Don thinks a pardon is like a royal decree that works for anything."

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Dennis Rodman Has Not Shown Interest in WNBA

Image of Critics claim that Donald Trump doesn't actually care about protecting women's sports.
Source: MEGA

Critics claim that Donald Trump doesn't actually care about protecting women's sports.

Rodman has never publicly shown any interest in playing in the WNBA. Kanter Freedom, on the other hand, declared himself eligible for the WNBA in an X post shared in August.

"If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA," he wrote at the time. "My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion," he continued. "Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027."

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Source: MEGA

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Kanter Freedom went on, "I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions. I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices."

"I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone," he continued. "The rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for."

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