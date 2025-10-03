EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump and His Old Pal Jeffrey Epstein's Twisted Fight Over Princess Diana — 'Both Men Were Circling Around Her Like Sharks'

"They had a contest, Trump and Epstein," Wolff claimed. "It was about who would be the first to sleep with Princess Diana. For both of them, she represented the pinnacle of social climbing. It wasn't romance – it was about status."

Trump, now 79, had spoken publicly of his desire for Diana, once declaring on The Howard Stern Show in 1997 that he "could have" slept with her.

In a later broadcast in 2000, he called the princess "crazy," before adding it was a "minor" detail, then boasting that he would have been with her "without hesitation."

Trump brazenly attempted to woo Diana following her divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996. He inundated her with enormous bouquets at Kensington Palace – gestures Diana found unsettling.

Diana later told her inner circle: "Trump gives me the creeps."