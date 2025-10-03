Your tip
Princess Diana
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Donald Trump and His Old Pal Jeffrey Epstein's Twisted Fight Over Princess Diana — 'Both Men Were Circling Around Her Like Sharks'

Split photos of Jeffrey Epstein,Donald Trump and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein’s disturbing bid to win over late royal Princess Diana has been revealed.

Oct. 3 2025, Published 7:47 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein treated Princess Diana as the ultimate prize in a competition to bolster their social status, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source close to Diana's circle told us about being chased by the men: "Both men were circling around her like sharks. They saw her as a conquest, not a person. Diana, of course, had no interest in either of them."

Circling Diana Like Sharks

Split photos of Jeffrey Epstein,Donald Trump and Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Trump and Epstein treated Princess Diana as a status prize.

Our insider's account is backed up by Trump biographer Michael Wolff, who says the two men openly discussed who could win over the newly divorced princess first.

He said their pursuit of Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, was less about affection and more about power.

Trump and Epstein's Sick Contest

Photo of Epstein Trump Statue
Source: MEGA

Epstein and Trump bonded over women, money, and power, said Wolff.

"They had a contest, Trump and Epstein," Wolff claimed. "It was about who would be the first to sleep with Princess Diana. For both of them, she represented the pinnacle of social climbing. It wasn't romance – it was about status."

Trump, now 79, had spoken publicly of his desire for Diana, once declaring on The Howard Stern Show in 1997 that he "could have" slept with her.

In a later broadcast in 2000, he called the princess "crazy," before adding it was a "minor" detail, then boasting that he would have been with her "without hesitation."

Trump brazenly attempted to woo Diana following her divorce from then-Prince Charles in 1996. He inundated her with enormous bouquets at Kensington Palace – gestures Diana found unsettling.

Diana later told her inner circle: "Trump gives me the creeps."

Denials and Damage Control

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump’s team blasts Wolff’s claims as 'grotesque lies.'

Trump's camp has denied Wolff's claims about Diana, dismissing the biographer's account as fiction.

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement: "Michael Wolff is a liar who invents grotesque stories. He has no credibility whatsoever."

Even so, the allegations will renew scrutiny of Trump's past friendship with Epstein, who was convicted of sex offenses and accused of trafficking underage girls.

The Unholy Trio: Trump, Epstein and Prince Andrew

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Andrew and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Wolff linked Trump, Epstein and Prince Andrew as inseparable at one time.

Wolff described the pair as "grifter buddies," adding they were bound together by a shared obsession with women and wealth.

"They functioned almost like a duo," he claimed. "They were constantly asking: 'What can we get, how do we get it, who do we use?'"

Wolff went further, claiming Trump, Epstein and Prince Andrew, 65, were once inseparable in certain circles.

"At one point, they were like three musketeers," he claimed. "They had the same interests – the same fixation on women and the same hunger for access and money."

Trump has repeatedly sought to distance himself from Epstein, but his links to the pedophile were recently put under the spotlight again after rumors his name featured in the so-called "Epstein files."

The rumor gained traction after Trump's former "First Buddy" Elon Musk suggested as much during his acrimonious split from the U.S. president earlier this year.

