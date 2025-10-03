EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Heartbreaking Nickname for Priscilla Presley Revealed As She Unmasks Ugliest Sides of The King

The 80-year-old actress and businesswoman marked the 48th anniversary of Elvis' death with a tribute on Instagram, sharing a backstage photograph and signing off with the word "Satnin."

Priscilla Presley has revealed the private nickname Elvis Presley used for her during their marriage – a tender term that also carried echoes of his closest family ties, RadarOnline.com can report.

"But in sharing it now, she's also being open about the contradictions of life with Elvis – the good and the ugly, because their story was far from simple."

A source close to the Presley family claimed: "Priscilla wanted fans to know the softer, more intimate side of Elvis. The nickname Satnin wasn't just playful – it showed how much she meant to him.

The King of Rock and Roll, who died in 1977 aged 42, had first used the moniker for his mother, Gladys Love Presley, and later extended it to Priscilla during their years together.

Another insider claimed: "For decades, Priscilla kept so many personal details private, but at 80, she feels it's time to show the world who Elvis really was behind the glitter. She adored him, but she also lived through the ugliest sides of fame, the affairs, and the pressures that tore at him. Remembering the nickname Satnin is her way of honoring the tenderness without hiding the darker truths."

Though their marriage ended in divorce in 1973, they remained close until his death four years later, with Priscilla often describing their enduring bond as "undeniable."

Priscilla married Elvis in 1967 at the age of 21, having met him in Germany when she was just 14 and he was 24. The couple had one daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , who died in 2023 aged 54.

The film featured Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, with Spaeny winning the Volpi Cup in Venice and earning a Golden Globe nomination.

Elvis' complicated legacy has been revisited repeatedly on screen. Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis starred Austin Butler as the singer and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla, earning eight Oscar nominations and support from the Presley family.

Priscilla has reflected on what Elvis' later years might have held had he lived beyond 42.

She said: "I get asked a lot what Elvis would have done had he not been taken so young. Musically, I think he was pretty happy with how things had turned out. He loved knowing that his music meant something to people. As he got older, I wonder if he would have moved more towards gospel music. If you ever saw him sit down at the piano and sing one of those old songs, you'd know what I was talking about."

She also admitted to still dreaming of her former husband.

"Do I dream of Elvis? Sure," she confessed. "When someone has been such a big part of your life, that's bound to happen. Living with him was a rollercoaster, but I don't think I'll ever find anyone I love as much as I loved him."

A family source said: "Through her memoir and recent interviews and social posts, Priscilla has been unmasking Elvis in a way that's raw – but heartfelt. By using Satnin publicly, she's letting people glimpse the vulnerable man she knew – not just the superstar. It's bittersweet, but it's her truth."