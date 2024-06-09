Trump Hush Money Prosecutors Called Out for Epic Lie Over Melania Trump Being Pregnant During Ex-Prez’s Alleged Affair With Playboy Playmate

In the recent hush-money trial involving the former president, new details emerged regarding an alleged affair he had with McDougal.

The case, held in a Manhattan courtroom and presided over by Judge Juan Merchan, shed light on a scandalous chapter from the New York businessman's past.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass revealed a shocking claim about the affair. He told the judge, "Karen McDougal is a former Playboy model who claimed to have had a romantic and sexual relationship with Mr. Trump that lasted nearly a year, including while Mr. Trump's wife, Melania, was pregnant with their child."

This revelation was seen as crucial in establishing the prosecution's argument that the ex-prez used hush money to silence women for his own benefit during the 2016 presidential campaign.