Trump Hush Money Prosecutors Called Out for Epic Lie Over Melania Trump Being Pregnant During Ex-Prez’s Alleged Affair With Playboy Playmate

donald trump hush money prosecutors lie melania trump pregnant affair
By:

Jun. 9 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

A prosecutor in Donald Trump's criminal case said his wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant during his affair with former Playboy model Karen McDougal. However, the timeline reportedly doesn't line up.

donald trump hush money prosecutors lie melania trump pregnant affair
Source: mega

Donald Trump is accused of having an affair when Melania was pregnant.

In the recent hush-money trial involving the former president, new details emerged regarding an alleged affair he had with McDougal.

The case, held in a Manhattan courtroom and presided over by Judge Juan Merchan, shed light on a scandalous chapter from the New York businessman's past.

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass revealed a shocking claim about the affair. He told the judge, "Karen McDougal is a former Playboy model who claimed to have had a romantic and sexual relationship with Mr. Trump that lasted nearly a year, including while Mr. Trump's wife, Melania, was pregnant with their child."

This revelation was seen as crucial in establishing the prosecution's argument that the ex-prez used hush money to silence women for his own benefit during the 2016 presidential campaign.

donald trump hush money prosecutors lie melania trump pregnant affair
Source: mega

Karen McDougal had previously stated that the affair lasted for 10 months, beginning in June 2006.

Despite the attention-grabbing nature of the claim, discrepancies soon surfaced.

According to Business Insider, McDougal had previously stated that the affair lasted for ten months, beginning in June 2006, after Barron Trump was born in March.

Judge Merchan, influenced by Steinglass's erroneous information, ruled against allowing the former model to testify on this matter during the trial.

Ultimately, McDougal was not called to the witness stand, and the timeline discrepancy did not receive further scrutiny during the proceedings.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump hush money prosecutors lie melania trump pregnant affair
Source: mega

Trump was found guilty of 34 criminal charges.

The trial focused on Trump's alleged falsification of business records to conceal a hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels, another woman who claimed to have had an affair with him before the 2016 election.

The jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts related to this charge.

The affair between the New York businessman and McDougal reportedly began in June 2006, around the time Trump turned 60, and extended into 2007, as McDougal had previously disclosed. Additionally, the former playboy model's interactions with the GOP leader overlapped with events involving Daniels, further complicating the timeline of the alleged affairs.

Source: radar

Despite the courtroom drama and media attention surrounding the trial, key individuals involved, such as Todd Blanche, the former president's lead defense attorney, and Melania's representatives, refrained from commenting on the matter.

In a statement following the trial, McDougal hinted at the possibility of revealing more details about her experience with Trump in the future.

