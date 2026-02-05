Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Pearly Gates Ambition: 'Ailing' Prez, 79, Begs to Go To Heaven After He Dies — Despite Admitting He's 'Not The Perfect Candidate'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA/UNSPLASH

Donald Trump admitted he's 'not a perfect candidate' to get into heaven in his speech at the Prayer Breakfast.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's obsession with talking about getting into the pearly gates after he dies has continued, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While appearing at the Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, February 5, Trump brought up previous comments he'd made about getting into heaven.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Talks About His Past Comments on Getting Into Heaven

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @EricLDaugh/X

Trump insisted 'religion's back now hotter than ever before' in his speech at the Prayer Breakfast.

Trump began sharing he'd been "talking about the fact" that he would never make it into heaven.

"I will never, ever – and I was being funny. I was trying to be – you know, you can’t be sarcastic with them because they write your words and you know people are reading the words, they're much different than them," he said, referring to the media.

He continued, explaining he said, "I'm never gonna make it to heaven. I just don't think I qualify. I don't think there's a thing I can do, but all of these good things I’m doing, including for religion.’"

"You know, religion’s back now hotter than ever before," the president added.

Article continues below advertisement

What Else Did Donald Trump Say About Getting Into Heaven?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA/UNSPLASH

Trump said he did 'a lot of good for perfect people.'

He continued commenting on heaven, sharing, "I said even though I did that and so many other things – I named things –I said, 'I won’t qualify. I’m not gonna make it to heaven.'

"And The New York Times did a front-page story that Donald Trump is questioning his life and the meaning of his life. No, I was just having fun."

As for whether Trump feels he should get into heaven, he insisted he thinks he "probably should make it."

"I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate," he elaborated. "But I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people. That’s for sure, right?"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Email About Heaven

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA/UNSPLASH

The president previously told his followers he wants to 'try' to get into heaven in an email.

As Radar reported in January, Trump sent an email to his followers where he explicitly stated he wants to "try" to get into heaven.

"I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin," he noted about the assassination attempt that was made on his life in 2024. "My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!"

He explained he thinks "God" saved him for a specific purpose to "make America great again."

Trump then explained what he believes he accomplished, even though he wasn't "supposed" to, including beating "crooked Hillary (Clinton)," building the greatest economy in history, and securing the border.

"I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin's bullet – but by the grace of the almighty God, I did," he shared.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
jill biden, william stevenson, robert durst

Shady Past Exposed: Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Had an Affair With Robert Durst's Wife Before She Vanished — And Decades Before Being Charged With Murdering His Own Spouse

Photo of Donald Trump and Joe Rogan

Trump Brushes Aside Joe Rogan's ICE Criticism and Epstein Files 'Distraction' Accusations — And Insists the Podcaster Is a 'Great Guy'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed his initial comments about not getting into heaven were sarcastic.

As Trump mentioned in his speech at the Prayer Breakfast, his comments about not getting into heaven last year had been scrutinized.

Like he did on Thursday, when discussing his comments in November 2025, he chalked it up to sarcasm.

"You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic," he said at the time. "I said, ‘You know, I’m never gonna make it to heaven… I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify.’

Trump again noted he was "kidding" and "having fun," adding he's not sure if he "will" or won't get into heaven.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.