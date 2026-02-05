Trump's Pearly Gates Ambition: 'Ailing' Prez, 79, Begs to Go To Heaven After He Dies — Despite Admitting He's 'Not The Perfect Candidate'
Feb. 5 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's obsession with talking about getting into the pearly gates after he dies has continued, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While appearing at the Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, February 5, Trump brought up previous comments he'd made about getting into heaven.
Donald Trump Talks About His Past Comments on Getting Into Heaven
Trump began sharing he'd been "talking about the fact" that he would never make it into heaven.
"I will never, ever – and I was being funny. I was trying to be – you know, you can’t be sarcastic with them because they write your words and you know people are reading the words, they're much different than them," he said, referring to the media.
He continued, explaining he said, "I'm never gonna make it to heaven. I just don't think I qualify. I don't think there's a thing I can do, but all of these good things I’m doing, including for religion.’"
"You know, religion’s back now hotter than ever before," the president added.
What Else Did Donald Trump Say About Getting Into Heaven?
He continued commenting on heaven, sharing, "I said even though I did that and so many other things – I named things –I said, 'I won’t qualify. I’m not gonna make it to heaven.'
"And The New York Times did a front-page story that Donald Trump is questioning his life and the meaning of his life. No, I was just having fun."
As for whether Trump feels he should get into heaven, he insisted he thinks he "probably should make it."
"I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate," he elaborated. "But I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people. That’s for sure, right?"
Donald Trump's Email About Heaven
As Radar reported in January, Trump sent an email to his followers where he explicitly stated he wants to "try" to get into heaven.
"I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin," he noted about the assassination attempt that was made on his life in 2024. "My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen!"
He explained he thinks "God" saved him for a specific purpose to "make America great again."
Trump then explained what he believes he accomplished, even though he wasn't "supposed" to, including beating "crooked Hillary (Clinton)," building the greatest economy in history, and securing the border.
"I certainly wasn’t supposed to survive an assassin's bullet – but by the grace of the almighty God, I did," he shared.
As Trump mentioned in his speech at the Prayer Breakfast, his comments about not getting into heaven last year had been scrutinized.
Like he did on Thursday, when discussing his comments in November 2025, he chalked it up to sarcasm.
"You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic," he said at the time. "I said, ‘You know, I’m never gonna make it to heaven… I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify.’
Trump again noted he was "kidding" and "having fun," adding he's not sure if he "will" or won't get into heaven.