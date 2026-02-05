Trump's Pearly Gates Ambition: 'Ailing' Prez, 79, Begs to Go To Heaven After He Dies — Despite Admitting He's 'Not The Perfect Candidate'

Trump began sharing he'd been "talking about the fact" that he would never make it into heaven.

"I will never, ever – and I was being funny. I was trying to be – you know, you can’t be sarcastic with them because they write your words and you know people are reading the words, they're much different than them," he said, referring to the media.

He continued, explaining he said, "I'm never gonna make it to heaven. I just don't think I qualify. I don't think there's a thing I can do, but all of these good things I’m doing, including for religion.’"

"You know, religion’s back now hotter than ever before," the president added.