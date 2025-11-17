Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Feeling Angelic! The Don Talks About Getting into Heaven AGAIN with Religious Author as Prez Crashes Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: Lukas Meier Unsplash; MEGA

Donald Trump has been talking about getting into heaven frequently.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 17 2025, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's obsession with getting into heaven has continued amid his rumored health issues, as he brought it up again this weekend at a wedding he crashed at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Pointed Out 'The Guy' Who Will Get Him Into Heaven

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @ericmetaxas/X

Donald Trump joked about getting into heaven with Eric Metaxas.

Conservative author Eric Metaxas was attending his friend Mike Wilkerson's wedding when he claims the president "showed up."

"As he walked in, he pointed out at me and joked, 'This is the guy who's going to get me to heaven,'" Metaxas wrote in a post on X.

Metaxas brushed it off, claiming he "laughed" and then told the Don he'd love to talk to him about this but at "another time."

"Then I reminded him, 'Don't forget – you're America's Supercentennial President."

He added: "Truthfully, I would love to have that conversation with him one day. But this wasn't the place."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Said He Didn't Think There Was 'Anything' That Could Get Him Into Heaven

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he may 'not' be 'heaven-bound.'

Trump's been talking about heaven quite often lately, claiming in a past interview he's uncertain if he'll go there.

When speaking to a reporter on Air Force One, Trump made a staggering confession he doesn't believe there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.

"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he boldly claimed. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people."

When Trump was questioned on that interview, he attacked the New York Times for taking the statement literally.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Was 'Being Funny' When He Talked About Getting Into Heaven

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted he was being 'sarcastic' when talking about not getting into heaven.

Trump turned the tables on his initial remarks, insisting he was "being funny" when he yapped about not ascending to heaven when he dies.

"You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic," he quipped. "I said, 'You know, I’m never gonna make it to heaven… I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify.'

Trump reiterated he was "having fun" and "kidding" around regarding whether or not he will go to heaven, admitting he's not sure what will ultimately happen.

"But the Times did a story. A little guy named Peter Baker. Peter Baker, who is the sycophant to Obama," Trump then ranted, changing the topic to political adversaries he doesn't like. "He wrote the Obama book, like, Obama was a good president. He was one of the worst. Biden was the worst. Obama was top three or four."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
CIA documents reveal Joe Biden allegedly covered up son Hunter's ties to a Ukrainian gas company.

EXCLUSIVE: Biden Family Bombshell — CIA Docs Show Sleepy Joe 'Covered Up' Disgraced Son Hunter's Ties to Ukrainian Gas Company

Composite photo of John Fetterman

John Fetterman Shows Off Horrific Stitches and Facial Injuries After Fall at Senator's Home Following Memoir Release: Thanks Care Team Who 'Put Me Back Together'

Donald Trump Doesn't Regret His Comments on Heaven

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed you 'can't be sarcastic as a politician.'

Trump then went back to addressing the question at hand, explaining he made the remarks and suddenly the Times had a "front page story" that said "Donald Trump is now questioning his life and his this and his that."

"I said to a group of people - a large group - I said, 'I don’t know if I’m gonna make it. I’m not so sure. But I’m gonna fight,' etcetera. I was having fun. And they made it serious. The thing I thought I learned, but I forgot about it, I guess, when I made this little, is, you can’t be sarcastic as a politician. Or have fun. But I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it."

Trump's comments on heaven come amid mounting concerns about his cognitive and physical health.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.