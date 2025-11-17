Trump's Feeling Angelic! The Don Talks About Getting into Heaven AGAIN with Religious Author as Prez Crashes Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump 's obsession with getting into heaven has continued amid his rumored health issues , as he brought it up again this weekend at a wedding he crashed at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump joked about getting into heaven with Eric Metaxas.

Last night, at my friend Mike Wilkerson’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, the President showed up. As he walked in, he pointed right at me and joked, “This is the guy who’s going to get me to heaven…” I laughed and told him, “I’d really like to talk to you about that… but another… pic.twitter.com/0OoJeTE0cB

Conservative author Eric Metaxas was attending his friend Mike Wilkerson's wedding when he claims the president "showed up."

"As he walked in, he pointed out at me and joked, 'This is the guy who's going to get me to heaven,'" Metaxas wrote in a post on X.

Metaxas brushed it off, claiming he "laughed" and then told the Don he'd love to talk to him about this but at "another time."

"Then I reminded him, 'Don't forget – you're America's Supercentennial President."

He added: "Truthfully, I would love to have that conversation with him one day. But this wasn't the place."