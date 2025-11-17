Trump's Feeling Angelic! The Don Talks About Getting into Heaven AGAIN with Religious Author as Prez Crashes Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Nov. 17 2025, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's obsession with getting into heaven has continued amid his rumored health issues, as he brought it up again this weekend at a wedding he crashed at Mar-a-Lago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump Pointed Out 'The Guy' Who Will Get Him Into Heaven
Conservative author Eric Metaxas was attending his friend Mike Wilkerson's wedding when he claims the president "showed up."
"As he walked in, he pointed out at me and joked, 'This is the guy who's going to get me to heaven,'" Metaxas wrote in a post on X.
Metaxas brushed it off, claiming he "laughed" and then told the Don he'd love to talk to him about this but at "another time."
"Then I reminded him, 'Don't forget – you're America's Supercentennial President."
He added: "Truthfully, I would love to have that conversation with him one day. But this wasn't the place."
Donald Trump Said He Didn't Think There Was 'Anything' That Could Get Him Into Heaven
Trump's been talking about heaven quite often lately, claiming in a past interview he's uncertain if he'll go there.
When speaking to a reporter on Air Force One, Trump made a staggering confession he doesn't believe there's "anything" that could get him into heaven.
"I really don’t. I think I’m maybe not heaven-bound," he boldly claimed. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people."
When Trump was questioned on that interview, he attacked the New York Times for taking the statement literally.
Donald Trump Was 'Being Funny' When He Talked About Getting Into Heaven
Trump turned the tables on his initial remarks, insisting he was "being funny" when he yapped about not ascending to heaven when he dies.
"You know, it’s bad for a politician to be sarcastic," he quipped. "I said, 'You know, I’m never gonna make it to heaven… I don’t think I can make it. I don’t think I qualify.'
Trump reiterated he was "having fun" and "kidding" around regarding whether or not he will go to heaven, admitting he's not sure what will ultimately happen.
"But the Times did a story. A little guy named Peter Baker. Peter Baker, who is the sycophant to Obama," Trump then ranted, changing the topic to political adversaries he doesn't like. "He wrote the Obama book, like, Obama was a good president. He was one of the worst. Biden was the worst. Obama was top three or four."
Donald Trump Doesn't Regret His Comments on Heaven
Trump then went back to addressing the question at hand, explaining he made the remarks and suddenly the Times had a "front page story" that said "Donald Trump is now questioning his life and his this and his that."
"I said to a group of people - a large group - I said, 'I don’t know if I’m gonna make it. I’m not so sure. But I’m gonna fight,' etcetera. I was having fun. And they made it serious. The thing I thought I learned, but I forgot about it, I guess, when I made this little, is, you can’t be sarcastic as a politician. Or have fun. But I don’t regret it. I don’t regret it."
Trump's comments on heaven come amid mounting concerns about his cognitive and physical health.