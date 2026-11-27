EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Fuming' Over Being Dragged Back Into Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Thanks to Gushing Speech by Shamed Ex-US Ambassador
Nov. 27 2026, Updated 2:11 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is said to be "fuming" after he was dragged back into the long-running scandal surrounding Jeffrey Epstein after newly released documents revealed Britain's disgraced former ambassador to Washington was warned against lavishing excessive praise on the US president in a keynote speech.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump, 80, was hailed as a political risk-taker by Peter Mandelson, 73, during the Ditchley Foundation's annual lecture ahead of the president's second state visit to Britain in September 2025.
Mandelson's Gushing Trump Praise Despite Warnings
Correspondence released in connection with Mandelson's subsequent dismissal over his friendship with Epstein reveals concerns among his business associates about the speech's overwhelmingly favorable portrayal of the Trump administration.
An unnamed director at Mandelson's lobbying firm warned in an email dated August 28, 2025: "As you will see, I have made suggestions on toning down some parts of your apologia of the Trump administration."
The director added: "Scepticism of it is now so deep – at least in the public policy-interested world outside government – that it would be counterproductive/unpersuasive if you came across as having drunk the Kool Aid."
Despite the warning, Mandelson delivered an enthusiastic assessment of Trump's leadership, presenting the president's unconventional approach to international diplomacy as a necessary challenge to an entrenched political establishment.
He said: "The president may not follow the traditional rulebook or conventional practice, but he is a risk-taker in a world where a 'business as usual' approach no longer works."
Mandelson also praised Trump's willingness to intervene in international conflicts, contrasting his approach with what he characterized as excessive caution among previous American presidents.
He said: "Indeed, he seems to have an ironclad stomach for political risk, both at home and abroad – convening other nations and intervening in conflicts that other presidents would have thought endlessly about before descending into an analysis paralysis and gradual incrementalism."
Epstein Scandal Reignites Questions Over Mandelson's Diplomacy
Responding to the director's proposed amendments before delivering the lecture, Mandelson said: "Thanks. I will look at changes."
He also indicated he would "soften" his language concerning China.
The revelations have brought renewed attention to Mandelson's diplomatic activities before his dismissal by former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, 64, following the emergence of emails exposing the extent of his relationship with Epstein, who died aged 66 in 2019.
The former ambassador had sent messages of support to the convicted s-- offender as Epstein faced imprisonment for sexual offenses.
Downing Street said the correspondence revealed "materially different" information from that available when Mandelson was appointed.
Trump Trade Negotiations and Mandelson's Private Advice to Starmer
Mandelson's praise of the president came amid sensitive negotiations over American tariffs on British steel, which remained at 25% despite a wider trade agreement reducing duties on several other products.
Further correspondence reveals Mandelson had encouraged Starmer to acknowledge Trump's domestic political achievements during the president's visit to Scotland in July 2025.
In a letter dated July 21, Mandelson described Trump as having been "flooding the zone" with a "record-breaking number of executive orders" since returning to the White House.
He characterized the passage of Trump's flagship One Big Beautiful Bill Act as a "notable achievement" and suggested Starmer acknowledge the "landmark advance."
Mandelson nevertheless urged the British government to maintain a "narrow focus on a select number of key UK interests," including economic prosperity, technological cooperation, defense and security.
He also identified nuclear power as an area in which Britain and America had a "one-in-a-generation" opportunity to "regain our historical leadership."
A Washington source told us about the release of the Mandelson documents: "This has dragged Trump back into the controversy surrounding Mandelson's relationship with Epstein, albeit indirectly – but it has left him fuming.
"What is particularly striking is the extent to which Mandelson was prepared to champion Trump's presidency, even when someone within his own professional circle was warning him that his enthusiasm risked undermining his credibility.
"His remarks were intended to strengthen Britain's relationship with Washington, but they are now being scrutinized in a very different light following his dismissal over his association with Epstein.
"The irony is that a speech designed to cement diplomatic relations has become another uncomfortable episode in the continuing fallout from the Epstein scandal."
Trump's Past Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Under Renewed Scrutiny
Trump's past association with Epstein has faced renewed scrutiny following the release of documents relating to the disgraced financier.
The president and serial predator socialized in wealthy circles in New York and Florida during the 1990s and early 2000s, attending parties and appearing in photographs together.
In a 2002 interview with New York magazine, Trump described Epstein as a "terrific guy" and remarked on his preference for younger women.
Trump subsequently said the pair had fallen out and denied knowing about Epstein's criminal activities.