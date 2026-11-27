Correspondence released in connection with Mandelson's subsequent dismissal over his friendship with Epstein reveals concerns among his business associates about the speech's overwhelmingly favorable portrayal of the Trump administration.

An unnamed director at Mandelson's lobbying firm warned in an email dated August 28, 2025: "As you will see, I have made suggestions on toning down some parts of your apologia of the Trump administration."

The director added: "Scepticism of it is now so deep – at least in the public policy-interested world outside government – that it would be counterproductive/unpersuasive if you came across as having drunk the Kool Aid."

Despite the warning, Mandelson delivered an enthusiastic assessment of Trump's leadership, presenting the president's unconventional approach to international diplomacy as a necessary challenge to an entrenched political establishment.

He said: "The president may not follow the traditional rulebook or conventional practice, but he is a risk-taker in a world where a 'business as usual' approach no longer works."

Mandelson also praised Trump's willingness to intervene in international conflicts, contrasting his approach with what he characterized as excessive caution among previous American presidents.

He said: "Indeed, he seems to have an ironclad stomach for political risk, both at home and abroad – convening other nations and intervening in conflicts that other presidents would have thought endlessly about before descending into an analysis paralysis and gradual incrementalism."