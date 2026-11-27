Pete Hegseth Faces Another Pentagon Security Crisis as Air Force Hack Revives His Signalgate Controversy
Nov. 27 2026, Published 2:09 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing renewed questions about Pentagon security after hackers breached the U.S. Air Force's Cloud One computing platform, bringing fresh attention to his controversial handling of sensitive military information.
RadarOnline.com reports that the breach, disclosed by Reuters on November 27, comes amid continued scrutiny of Hegseth's use of the Signal messaging app to discuss military operations in Yemen and his administration's crackdown on alleged Pentagon leakers.
Air Force Cloud One Breach Discovered
Hackers infiltrated Cloud One, the Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, with the intrusion discovered during a system upgrade within the past month, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.
Investigators have not identified the hackers or determined the full extent of the breach. It also remains unclear whether any information was stolen.
Cloud One, launched in 2017, supports applications handling sensitive military functions, including personnel records, payroll, aircraft maintenance, logistics and air defense information. One system collects radar data, while another tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 Air Force locations.
One source told Reuters that the intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the platform's control plane. Such access could potentially allow hackers to examine aircraft operations and spare-parts movements, although there is no evidence they accessed that information.
The discovery prompted the Air Force to pause plans to move additional applications onto the platform and block updates to existing applications. Some users also lost administrator privileges.
U.S. Cyber Command has been asked to assess the damage. The Air Force declined to discuss the security status of specific systems, citing its policy on sensitive networks.
Signalgate Findings Resurface
The breach has also renewed attention on Hegseth's March 2025 Signal controversy, which involved sharing details about planned U.S. strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
A December 2025 Pentagon inspector general report found that Hegseth transmitted sensitive, nonpublic operational information through Signal on his personal cellphone approximately two to four hours before the strikes.
The information included the number and timing of manned U.S. aircraft operating over hostile territory.
The controversy erupted after then-national security adviser Mike Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to a group chat discussing the military operation.
The inspector general concluded that Hegseth violated Defense Department policy by using a personal device and an unapproved commercial messaging application to transmit nonpublic information.
However, the report acknowledged that Hegseth, as defense secretary, had authority to determine classification levels. It did not conclude that he improperly exercised that authority.
Investigators warned that the disclosure could have allowed Houthi forces to reposition personnel or assets to avoid American strikes, potentially putting U.S. pilots and military objectives at risk.
Pentagon Moves Against Leaks
The security concerns come as Hegseth has intensified efforts to identify and punish officials suspected of leaking sensitive information.
In late October, he fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, who served as director of strategy, plans and policy on the Joint Staff, commonly known as the J-5.
Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the personnel action followed an investigation and that the matter had been referred to the Justice Department.
Pentagon officials told CBS News that Sylvia was accused of leaking classified information involving the Iran war and the conflict in Ukraine. However, the allegations have not been established in court, and other officials disputed aspects of the accusations.
Growing Scrutiny on Leadership
The Cloud One breach adds another security issue to Hegseth's already contentious tenure at the Pentagon.
His handling of the Signal controversy has remained a point of disagreement between the defense secretary and his critics. Hegseth maintained that he shared an unclassified summary of the Yemen operation and insisted that no sensitive details endangered American troops.
After the inspector general's findings became public, Parnell characterized the investigation as a "total exoneration" of Hegseth, despite the report's conclusion that he violated department policy.
The latest Air Force breach presents a separate challenge, with investigators still working to establish how deeply hackers penetrated Cloud One and whether sensitive information was compromised.