RadarOnline.com reports that the breach, disclosed by Reuters on November 27, comes amid continued scrutiny of Hegseth's use of the Signal messaging app to discuss military operations in Yemen and his administration's crackdown on alleged Pentagon leakers.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing renewed questions about Pentagon security after hackers breached the U.S. Air Force's Cloud One computing platform, bringing fresh attention to his controversial handling of sensitive military information.

Air Force's Cloud One platform was breached by unidentified hackers who accessed the system's control plane

Hackers infiltrated Cloud One, the Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, with the intrusion discovered during a system upgrade within the past month, according to three people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

Investigators have not identified the hackers or determined the full extent of the breach. It also remains unclear whether any information was stolen.

Cloud One, launched in 2017, supports applications handling sensitive military functions, including personnel records, payroll, aircraft maintenance, logistics and air defense information. One system collects radar data, while another tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 Air Force locations.

One source told Reuters that the intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the platform's control plane. Such access could potentially allow hackers to examine aircraft operations and spare-parts movements, although there is no evidence they accessed that information.

The discovery prompted the Air Force to pause plans to move additional applications onto the platform and block updates to existing applications. Some users also lost administrator privileges.

U.S. Cyber Command has been asked to assess the damage. The Air Force declined to discuss the security status of specific systems, citing its policy on sensitive networks.