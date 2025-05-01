Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Fires National Security Advisor Mike Waltz After 'Signalgate' Snafu in First Major Staff Shakeup of Second Term — As Administration Braces for Next Domino to Fall

Split photo of Mike Waltz and Donald Trump
Source: Mega

Waltz has announced he will leave the Trump administration.

May 1 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz has announced that he will be stepping down from the job, weeks after taking responsibility for adding a journalist to an encrypted White House group chat, RadarOnline.com can report.

The move marks the first major staff shakeup of Donald Trump's second term – just a day after the president celebrated his 100th day in office.

mike waltz unconvinced donald trump shooter thomas crooks acted alone
Source: MEGA

The former National Security Advisor took the blame for leaked text messages.

Waltz found himself on the chopping block after accidentally adding a news editor to a chat where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Middle East and Ukraine negotiator Steve Witkoff and himself discussed sensitive plans to attack Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Republican said that he accidentally added The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the Signal group chat, but also claimed there would be a probe into how it came about.

Administration officials at first brushed off the error as a "mistake" but one that caused Americans no harm. Waltz maintained that he was not sure how Goldberg ended up in the messaging chain, and insisted he did not know the journalist.

trump amazon
Source: MEGA

The president originally stood by Waltz.

The leak, made by officials using the publicly available encrypted Signal messaging app, raised alarming questions about the potential mishandling of national security information, which federal law dictates should only be shared through the government's own approved secure platforms and led to several individuals from the chat having to testify in front of Congress.

Trump, 78, had stood by Waltz publicly throughout the episode, but RadarOnline.com reported behind the scenes, he was furious, reportedly asking his aides and allies: "Should I fire him?"

Insiders close to the commander in chief believe he would spare Waltz, 51, if only to avoid the high staff turnover rate that took place during his first term.

Waltz, who served in the House representing Florida for three terms before his elevation to the White House, is the most prominent senior administration official to depart since Trump returned to the White House.

The president cycled through four national security advisers, four White House chiefs of staff and two secretaries of state during his first go-around in office – many of whom had the shortest service tenures in the history of their respective offices.

Photo of Pete Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

Trump is standing by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – for now.

So far, Trump seems to be standing by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, although he did get a good talking to over using the messaging platform Signal to send messages about the government's military actions.

In an interview with The Atlantic, the president was pressed about the chaos surrounding Hegseth, but explained: "I think he’s gonna get it together. I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him."

After Trump's comment on Hegseth, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was put on the spot by a reporter who asked: "Does (Trump) think Hegseth doesn't 'have it together' right now?"

Leavitt responded: "The president has made his position on Secretary Hegseth quite clear.

"He absolutely has confidence in the secretary's ability to lead the Pentagon, it's why he nominated him for this position."

She added: "He's going to remain focused on standing up for our warfighters, on implementing President Trump's peace through strength foreign policy agenda abroad and the president supports him in his role."

