Trump Fires National Security Advisor Mike Waltz After 'Signalgate' Snafu in First Major Staff Shakeup of Second Term — As Administration Braces for Next Domino to Fall

The leak, made by officials using the publicly available encrypted Signal messaging app, raised alarming questions about the potential mishandling of national security information, which federal law dictates should only be shared through the government's own approved secure platforms and led to several individuals from the chat having to testify in front of Congress.

Trump, 78, had stood by Waltz publicly throughout the episode, but RadarOnline.com reported behind the scenes, he was furious, reportedly asking his aides and allies: "Should I fire him?"

Insiders close to the commander in chief believe he would spare Waltz, 51, if only to avoid the high staff turnover rate that took place during his first term.

Waltz, who served in the House representing Florida for three terms before his elevation to the White House, is the most prominent senior administration official to depart since Trump returned to the White House.

The president cycled through four national security advisers, four White House chiefs of staff and two secretaries of state during his first go-around in office – many of whom had the shortest service tenures in the history of their respective offices.