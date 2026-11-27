Marco Rubio 'Particularly Angry' After State Sec. Was Left Out of Trump's Secret Plan to Put Disgraced Jensen Huang Back in Charge
Nov. 27 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Secretary of State Marco Rubio was left "particularly angry" after learning that President Donald Trump had privately negotiated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reinstatement without involving him, RadarOnline.com can report.
Despite Rubio's earlier warnings about Huang's ties to a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, Huang is back as the head of Nvidia.
Marco Rubio Excluded From Negotiations?
According to a report, Trump and Vice President JD Vance spent much of the past weekend communicating with Huang, Nvidia board members, and their attorneys to secure his return.
Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were reportedly left out of the discussions.
The negotiations took place less than two weeks after Huang stepped down amid controversy surrounding his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.
U.S. intelligence reportedly identified Alice Huang, no relation to Jensen Huang, as having connections to an officer with China's Ministry of State Security.
Rubio reportedly learned of the reinstatement only after the news became public on the morning of November 23. One official said, "We were told, 'This is going to happen.'"
Trump later told CNBC on the same day that he had "convinced them" to rehire Huang and had spoken with Nvidia board members "indirectly and directly."
"I believe my intervention was very important," the president added.
Earlier Intelligence Warnings
Earlier this year, Rubio oversaw the preparation of a classified intelligence memo that relied on U.S. intelligence, including intercepted conversations, and raised concerns about Huang’s close relationship with Alice.
Rubio personally briefed Trump on the intelligence aboard Air Force One in May.
Despite those warnings, Huang was subsequently included in Trump's presidential delegation to China during a stop in Alaska.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also reportedly reviewed intelligence concerning Alice Huang and her interactions with the Nvidia founder, presenting his findings to senior administration officials.
Marco Rubio's Steers Clear of Jensen Huang Questions
On November 23, reporters asked Rubio whether Huang's return as Nvidia’s president and CEO represented a national security risk.
Rather than answer, Rubio "swiftly turned on his heel and departed the room," according to a report.
Allies of Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News that both men privately believed Huang's return was a bad idea, although neither was willing to publicly break with Trump over the decision.
Bessent had previously suggested that Nvidia’s board look "outside" the company for new leadership.
During a November 22 appearance on CBS's Face the Nation, he was questioned about his earlier remarks and responded, "Well, Jensen is on the outside now."
Bessent has also publicly criticized Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over his department’s handling of Megaspeed.
The Treasury secretary said other government agencies had supported blacklisting the company "for months."
"Commerce has the pen," he added.
Trump’s Defense and Upcoming Testimony
Trump has defended the decision, saying Attorney General Todd Blanche informed him that the government found no evidence Huang had “engaged in any unlawful conduct.”
The president also characterized Huang as having been "exonerated" following what he described as a "pretty good investigation."
However, federal investigators are reportedly still examining potential export-control violations involving Megaspeed and another technology company, Super Micro Computer.
Huang is scheduled to appear before Congress on December 2 and 3.
He is expected to testify during a closed-door hearing before three House committees on December 2, followed by a public appearance before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3.
Lawmakers from both parties have raised concerns about Huang’s reinstatement and its national security implications.
The reported intelligence connections involving Alice, the nature of her relationship with the Nvidia founder, and the ongoing federal inquiries have not established criminal wrongdoing by Huang.
Trump's characterization of the investigation as an exoneration remains his own assessment.