According to a report, Trump and Vice President JD Vance spent much of the past weekend communicating with Huang, Nvidia board members, and their attorneys to secure his return.

Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were reportedly left out of the discussions.

The negotiations took place less than two weeks after Huang stepped down amid controversy surrounding his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed.

U.S. intelligence reportedly identified Alice Huang, no relation to Jensen Huang, as having connections to an officer with China's Ministry of State Security.

Rubio reportedly learned of the reinstatement only after the news became public on the morning of November 23. One official said, "We were told, 'This is going to happen.'"

Trump later told CNBC on the same day that he had "convinced them" to rehire Huang and had spoken with Nvidia board members "indirectly and directly."

"I believe my intervention was very important," the president added.