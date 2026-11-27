Putin Is 'Not the President's Friend': Former Bush Staffer Claims Trump Was Played Like a 'Fool' by Russian Leader Following Meeting in China
Nov. 27 2026, Published 1:51 p.m. ET
Former George W. Bush staffer Karl Rove has claimed Vladimir Putin is playing President Donald Trump like "a fool," RadarOnline.com can report.
Rove served as an advisor to the 43rd president from 2001 to 2007. During a recent appearance on The Brian Kilmeade Show, he discussed Trump's controversial meeting with the Russian leader at the November 19 APEC summit in China.
Trump Doubled Down on Calling Putin His 'Friend'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump sparked global criticism after calling the Russian dictator his "friend." Despite the backlash, the 80-year-old doubled down on his remark, telling reporters he considers Putin "to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with)."
"I’ve been dealing with Putin during the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. And to be honest, he was very nice about it," Trump added, noting that he "can't speak" on whether this relationship extends to the U.S.
On November 21, Trump also posted a meme captioned "the great powers." The meme featured a 2026 photo of himself, Putin, and China's leader Xi Jinping next to a 1945 image of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.
Rove Warned Putin Has Trump 'Wound Around His Finger'
"Putin has played Donald Trump," Rove told the Fox News host. "The wise, wily New York real estate tycoon has been played as a fool by Vladimir Putin."
"Look, remember (Putin) spent his entire career before becoming the leader of Russia in espionage, and his job was to figure out the weakness of an opponent and go for it, and so, whatever he has done – it looks from the outside like he has gotten Trump wound around his finger."
Ex-Bush Adviser Called Putin an 'Enemy'
The ex-Bush adviser emphasized that he hopes he's mistaken, as Putin is an "enemy" of the U.S.
"This is somebody who would like to subject Europe to Russian domination, which would be adverse to our economy and our political and economic needs," the 75-year-old continued.
He said he hoped Trump calling the dictator a friend was simply "diplomatic speak," implying their countries have to "get along."
Russia Launched Deadly Strikes Hours After Summit
On November 26, Trump wrote that at the November 19 summit, he urged Putin to “pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly."
He said that "thousands" of people are getting killed monthly in a "bloodbath."
Yet only hours after the summit, Russia launched 110 missiles and 400 attack drones on Ukraine. At least 11 civilians were killed, and infrastructure was damaged. Two of the missiles and one drone hit Poland.
Rather than condemning the attack, the U.S. leader said in an interview, "Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake."