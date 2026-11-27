As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump sparked global criticism after calling the Russian dictator his "friend." Despite the backlash, the 80-year-old doubled down on his remark, telling reporters he considers Putin "to be somebody that I have a very good relationship (with)."

"I’ve been dealing with Putin during the fake Russia, Russia, Russia hoax. And to be honest, he was very nice about it," Trump added, noting that he "can't speak" on whether this relationship extends to the U.S.

On November 21, Trump also posted a meme captioned "the great powers." The meme featured a 2026 photo of himself, Putin, and China's leader Xi Jinping next to a 1945 image of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin.