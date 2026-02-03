EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Linked Jeffrey Epstein to Afghan Money Deal — As Ex-Royal 'Prepares to Flee Britain'
Feb. 2 2026, Published 10:10 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor linked Jeffrey Epstein to an investment pitch in Afghanistan weeks after publicly claiming to have severed all ties with the convicted s-- offender, according to new U.S. Department of Justice documents.
RadarOnline.com can reveal emails show the 65-year-old former Duke of York sent Epstein a "confidential" briefing titled Helmand Investment Opportunities Brief Final.doc, which outlined plans for U.K.-led reconstruction projects in the war-torn province.
The exchange took place on Christmas Eve 2010 – a time when British troops were still fighting Taliban insurgents – and only weeks after Andrew visited Epstein at his $82million Manhattan mansion.
In the message, Andrew told the financier he would be "very interested" in his "comments, views or ideas" and sought Epstein's advice "as to whom I could also usefully show this to attract some interest."
The correspondence raises fresh questions about the former prince's relationship with the disgraced billionaire, who had been released 17 months earlier from a Florida jail for child s-- offenses.
Andrew previously told the BBC's Newsnight he went to New York to end his friendship with Epstein because it was "the honorable and right thing to do."
But the latest disclosures suggest communication between the men continued well after that meeting.
'Epstein Victims Have to Be the First Priority'
It has been reported Andrew obtained the Helmand document in his capacity as the U.K.'s trade envoy.
He stepped down from the role in 2011 after photographs emerged of him walking with Epstein through Central Park – a moment that effectively ended his public career.
Adding pressure to the mounting scandal, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called on Andrew to testify before the U.S. Congress following the release of the DoJ's cache of more than three million Epstein-related documents.
Speaking in Japan during the final leg of his East Asia tour, Sir Keir said victims of Epstein must be "the first priority" and urged the former prince to cooperate fully with investigators.
The prime minister added: "Firstly, I always approach this question with the victims of Epstein's in mind. Epstein's victims have to be the first priority. 'Whether there should be an apology, that's a matter for Andrew.
"But, yes, in terms of testifying, I've always said anybody who's got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they're asked to do that because you can't be victim-centred if you're not prepared to do that."
Emails Involving Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
The DoJ files also revealed Andrew sent photographs of his daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, to Epstein as Christmas greetings in 2011 and 2012, years after his claim to have cut ties with the financier.
Eugenie was 21 and 22 at the time, and Beatrice was 23 and 24.
The images, showing intimate family moments, were part of festive emails exchanged up to two years after Epstein's conviction for procuring a child for prostitution.
Their inclusion adds to a growing portrait of private contact between the men long after Andrew said the friendship had ended.
One royal expert said the scandal had plunged the princesses into "probably the most distressing time of their lives."
Epstein's wealth and connections masked years of sexual abuse.
Born in 1953, he cultivated elite ties across politics, finance, and royalty while running a private network that trafficked underage girls.
Convicted in Florida in 2008 for procuring a minor, he received a controversial plea deal.
Arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, Epstein's death in jail intensified scrutiny of the institutions that enabled his crimes globally – and has sparked a mass of conspiracy theories he was a spy running a global "honey trap" network that operated by capturing powerful figures in compromising situations and bribing them into pulling strings.