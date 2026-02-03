EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor Linked Jeffrey Epstein to Afghan Money Deal — As Ex-Royal 'Prepares to Flee Britain'

It has been reported Andrew obtained the Helmand document in his capacity as the U.K.'s trade envoy.

He stepped down from the role in 2011 after photographs emerged of him walking with Epstein through Central Park – a moment that effectively ended his public career.

Adding pressure to the mounting scandal, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called on Andrew to testify before the U.S. Congress following the release of the DoJ's cache of more than three million Epstein-related documents.

Speaking in Japan during the final leg of his East Asia tour, Sir Keir said victims of Epstein must be "the first priority" and urged the former prince to cooperate fully with investigators.

The prime minister added: "Firstly, I always approach this question with the victims of Epstein's in mind. Epstein's victims have to be the first priority. 'Whether there should be an apology, that's a matter for Andrew.

"But, yes, in terms of testifying, I've always said anybody who's got information should be prepared to share that information in whatever form they're asked to do that because you can't be victim-centred if you're not prepared to do that."