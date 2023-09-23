Donald Trump Fumes Early in the Morning Over Howard Stern's Recent Comments and Joe Biden’s Visit to UAW Strike Line
Former President Donald Trump was up early on Saturday, September 23, when he took to Truth Social to go on a series of rants against Sirius XM shock jock Howard Stern and President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ex-president took to his social media platform at nearly 2 a.m., where he posted, "The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience."
"Until just recently, I haven't heard his name mentioned in years," Trump told his 6.3 million followers. "I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went woke, and nobody cares about him any longer."
"I don't know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn't be much," he continued. "His influence is gone, and without that, he's got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!"
Stern recently spoke out about being anti-Trump, pro-vaccine and wearing the criticism of "being woke" as a badge of honor.
"By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I'm 'woke,'" the shock jock told his listeners. "I'll tell you how I feel about it. To me, the opposite of woke is being asleep. And if woke means I can't get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I'm for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you f***ing want."
Less than half an hour after his first post, Trump aimed his anger at Biden and his decision to visit the United Autoworkers in Detroit, Michigan.
"Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them, & help then out," the 77-year-old former President wrote. "Actually, Crooked Joe sold them down the river with his ridiculous all Electric Car Hoax. This wasn't Biden's idea, he can't put two sentences together. It was the idea of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, & Communists who control him and who, in so doing, are DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!"
Trump claimed that cars manufactured in the U.S. will be "made in China" if he isn't elected President in 2024.
He also threatened that if the UAW leadership doesn't endorse him, autoworkers would be "toast."
The ex-president ended his rant by suggesting that Biden visit the southern border and to "leave the car industry alone!."
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump and Biden are basically neck and neck when it comes to likely voters in a general election. Since July, polls have swung only one or two points in either direction, with the latest Emerson poll having them at a tie of 45% to 45%.