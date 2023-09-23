Donald Trump Fumes Early in the Morning Over Howard Stern's Recent Comments and Joe Biden’s Visit to UAW Strike Line

The ex-president took to his social media platform at nearly 2 a.m., where he posted, "The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience."

"Until just recently, I haven't heard his name mentioned in years," Trump told his 6.3 million followers. "I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went woke, and nobody cares about him any longer."

"I don't know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn't be much," he continued. "His influence is gone, and without that, he's got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!"