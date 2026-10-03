Donald Trump Faces Embarrassing Empty Seats at Alabama Rally After Boasting About Massive 2015 Crowd

Trump also explained why he decided to return to Alabama despite the state being considered a Republican stronghold.

"They said, 'Why are you going to Alabama? Why are you going to Oklahoma? Why are you going to Texas?'" Trump said.

"But you know, especially in the last two, in Texas, because we have to win that race. Ken Paxton has to win. But here, you're going to win your races," the president added.

He continued, "But in the case of Oklahoma and Alabama. I'm here to say hello. I love you, and I'm coming really as a sign of respect."