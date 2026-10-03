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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Faces Embarrassing Empty Seats at Alabama Rally After Boasting About Massive 2015 Crowd

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced rows of empty seats during his Alabama rally

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Oct. 3 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was met with a noticeably different scene in Mobile, Alabama, than the one he remembered from his first major rally there in 2015, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president spoke on October 2 at the University of South Alabama's Mitchell Center, where rows of seats were visibly empty during his midterm campaign stop.

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Empty Seats at Rally

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image of Empty sections were visible behind Donald Trump as he addressed the Alabama crowd.
Source: MEGA

Empty sections were visible behind Donald Trump as he addressed the Alabama crowd.

Trump, 80, addressed supporters inside the 10,041-seat arena as he sought to drum up enthusiasm for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterms.

Although thousands of people attended, footage and photographs from the event showed unfilled sections, including seats visible behind the president as he delivered his roughly hour-long speech.

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Donald Trump Remembers 2015 Rally

image of Donald Trump reminisced about the massive turnout at his 2015 Mobile rally.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reminisced about the massive turnout at his 2015 Mobile rally.

Trump opened his remarks by looking back on the 2015 event.

"I don't know if you know, it sort of all began here," Trump said, per AP. "We packed the stadium, and the rest is history."

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Donald Trump Says Alabama Has His 'Respect'

image of Donald Trump traveled to Alabama to rally support for Republicans ahead of the midterms.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump traveled to Alabama to rally support for Republicans ahead of the midterms.

Trump also explained why he decided to return to Alabama despite the state being considered a Republican stronghold.

"They said, 'Why are you going to Alabama? Why are you going to Oklahoma? Why are you going to Texas?'" Trump said.

"But you know, especially in the last two, in Texas, because we have to win that race. Ken Paxton has to win. But here, you're going to win your races," the president added.

He continued, "But in the case of Oklahoma and Alabama. I'm here to say hello. I love you, and I'm coming really as a sign of respect."

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Donald Trump Praises Laura Loomer

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image of Donald Trump called out Laura Loomer during his rally speech.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called out Laura Loomer during his rally speech.

During his speech at the rally, Trump even shouted out long-time ally, Laura Loomer.

"A great Republican strategist, a great person, a killer when she's angry at you. It's a very terrible situation, Laura Loomer," Trump said. "Thank you, Laura. She's great."

The 'very terrible situation' appeared to come shortly after Loomer lashed out after Trump visited New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

After the September 21 meeting, Loomer wrote on X, "I'm p----- off."

"We work so hard to combat the radical left and the anti-American Islamic jihadists who work to destroy our country every day," she continued. "And for what? So they can be rewarded?"

"There is never going to be any accountability. I realized that today. We will never see it," Loomer added.

Trump told reporters during his New York trip that Mamdani had "great potential" to be a "great mayor."

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