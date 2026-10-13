Donald Trump Jokes He's Risking His 'Political Career' by Complimenting 'Beautiful' WNBA star Sophie Cunningham — as Critics Brand Prez 'Creepy'

Critics quickly took issue with the president's statement, with numerous people turning to social media to voice their discomfort.

"Totally not creepy at all to say," one user posted on X in reaction to the remark, and another added, "So gross."

A third person declared, "Trump the pervert strikes again."

A fourth user posted, "Sophie Cunningham, regardless of her political views, should be disgusted that the president said her only value to her team is her looks and not her ability on the court."

Cunningham earned the nickname "MAGA Barbie" during her college days in Missouri, reportedly due to following conservatives like Candace Owens online.

She became a polarizing figure in the WNBA after an ESPN profile in July in which she said that she advocated against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports to "protect women's sports."