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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jokes He's Risking His 'Political Career' by Complimenting 'Beautiful' WNBA star Sophie Cunningham — as Critics Brand Prez 'Creepy'

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump described Sophie Cunningham as 'beautiful' at latest rally, while also taking a snipe at her basketball skills.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 1:47 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump heaped praise on WNBA star Sophie Cunningham for her looks — but wasn't so complimentary about her basketball skills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president made the bizarre remarks during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, October 12.

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'You Have a Lot of Men Wanting to Watch Her'

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picture of Sophie Cunningham
Source: MEGA

Trump's comments about Cunningham has been slammed by critics.

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"Sophie is a beautiful young woman," he told the crowd.

Trump then gestured to former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

"You probably wouldn't mind her on the team, not to help you with points,” he said, seemingly referencing her disappointing season so far. "But to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great."

"You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her," he added. "She's beautiful.

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'You're Not Allowed to Say That Anymore'

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Source: MEGA

The president joked politicians are no longer allowed to praise good looks.

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"You're not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician. Please, please, let me take it back," he joked. "Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that's generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politic world."

Cunningham has not directly addressed Trump's comments, but appeared to acknowledge them in a bible verse shared to her Instagram Stories hours later.

She reshared a post that included a verse from Thessalonians, which said: "Encourage and build up one another."

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Critics Call Trump 'Creepy'

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Source: MEGA

Some social media users did not appreciate Trump's remarks.

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Critics quickly took issue with the president's statement, with numerous people turning to social media to voice their discomfort.

"Totally not creepy at all to say," one user posted on X in reaction to the remark, and another added, "So gross."

A third person declared, "Trump the pervert strikes again."

A fourth user posted, "Sophie Cunningham, regardless of her political views, should be disgusted that the president said her only value to her team is her looks and not her ability on the court."

Cunningham earned the nickname "MAGA Barbie" during her college days in Missouri, reportedly due to following conservatives like Candace Owens online.

She became a polarizing figure in the WNBA after an ESPN profile in July in which she said that she advocated against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports to "protect women's sports."

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picture of sydney sweeney
Source: MEGA

Cunningham has previously lauded Sydney Sweeney.

The president is not the only fan of the Indiana Fever player in his administration. Veep J.D. Vance called Cunningham "courageous" after her comments about transgender athletes.

"Look, sometimes when you're courageous in this country, some of the worst people in the world will try to attack you," Vance, 41, told Fox News in August. "What I would tell Sophie and anybody is to keep speaking your mind. You actually are inspiring a dozen people for every person that criticizes you."

The sporting star also threw her support behind another MAGA-adjacent blonde, Sydney Sweeney, after the release of her near-nude betting ad.

"That's what she's known for," Cunningham said last month. "So she's going to do that. She's making her money. Go do your thing, sis."

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