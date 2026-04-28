Commander-in-Cheek: Trump Busted Rubbing Wife Melania's Butt During Awkward Royal Visit — Moments Before Taking a Dig at Their Marriage

Amid the attention on Melania, another detail didn't go unnoticed: Donald's right hand. As cameras zoomed in during his interaction with the royals, Donald's hand appeared different, sparking fresh online chatter.

A user pointed it out on X, writing: "The back of Trump's right hand is swollen and discolored as he poses for pictures with King Charles."

Social media users quickly piled on, offering a mix of concern, speculation, and mockery.

"Man's literally decomposing from the inside out in real time... I'll give him 9–12 months at most," one critic wrote.

Another jabbed: "Sausage Fingers, meet Short Fingers," referencing long-running commentary about both Trump and the King.

Others pointed to the recent assassination attempt, with one user writing: "Yeah, he was tackled to the ground! Did you forget someone was trying to assassinate him again?"