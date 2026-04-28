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Home > News > Donald Trump

Commander-in-Cheek: Trump Busted Rubbing Wife Melania's Butt During Awkward Royal Visit — Moments Before Taking a Dig at Their Marriage

split image of Donald and Melania Trump / Donald and Melania Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Melania Trump welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House.

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April 28 2026, Updated 4:38 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump raised eyebrows during a high-profile White House visit on Tuesday after cameras appeared to catch him placing his hand on wife Melania Trump's backside, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The awkward moment unfolded as the couple greeted King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their official state visit on April 28.

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Caught on Camera

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image of Cameras captured a moment between Donald and Melania that quickly went viral.
Source: mega

Cameras captured a moment between Donald and Melania that quickly went viral.

In video footage circulating online, Donald can be seen shaking hands with the royal couple before briefly placing his hand on Melania's lower back, which then appears to slide down, giving what some viewers described as a quick "cop a feel" of her backside.

Melania, standing beside him, did not visibly react as the interaction continued.

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Source: @atrupar/X

The president appeared to place his hand on Melania's backside during the formal greeting.

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Awkward Joke That Raised Eyebrows

image of Trump later joked their marriage wouldn't match his parents' 63-year relationship.
Source: mega

Trump later joked their marriage wouldn't match his parents' 63-year relationship.

Shortly after the greeting, Donald delivered remarks welcoming the British royals, but it was one line about his own marriage that left some scratching their heads.

Referencing his parents, Fred and Mary Trump, who were married for 63 years, the president quipped, per AOL: "That's a record we won't be able to match, darling. I'm sorry, it's just not going to work out that way. We'll do well, but we're not going to do that well.”

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All Eyes on Trump's Hands

image of Viewers also zeroed in on Trump's right hand, which appeared swollen in close-up footage.
Source: mega

Viewers also zeroed in on Trump's right hand, which appeared swollen in close-up footage.

Amid the attention on Melania, another detail didn't go unnoticed: Donald's right hand. As cameras zoomed in during his interaction with the royals, Donald's hand appeared different, sparking fresh online chatter.

A user pointed it out on X, writing: "The back of Trump's right hand is swollen and discolored as he poses for pictures with King Charles."

Social media users quickly piled on, offering a mix of concern, speculation, and mockery.

"Man's literally decomposing from the inside out in real time... I'll give him 9–12 months at most," one critic wrote.

Another jabbed: "Sausage Fingers, meet Short Fingers," referencing long-running commentary about both Trump and the King.

Others pointed to the recent assassination attempt, with one user writing: "Yeah, he was tackled to the ground! Did you forget someone was trying to assassinate him again?"

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Critics Sound Off Online As Medical Explanation Resurfaces

image of A past medical memo attributed similar bruising to minor irritation and aspirin use.
Source: mega

A past medical memo attributed similar bruising to minor irritation and aspirin use.

Still, not everyone was convinced that anything was amiss.

"Why do people think it’s weird that a man who is nearly 80 has discolored hands? This is called getting old," another commenter argued.

The renewed attention also comes months after White House physician Sean Barbabella addressed similar concerns in a July 2025 memo, after questions were raised about Donald's health.

According to Barbabella, Donald was evaluated "out of an abundance of caution" and diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency — a common and generally harmless condition in older adults.

The doctor added that the bruising on Donald's hand was "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin," which the president takes as part of a cardiovascular prevention regimen.

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