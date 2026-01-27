Trump Assassination Bombshell: West Virginia Librarian, 39, Arrested After Allegedly 'Trying to Recruit People on TikTok to Kill' the Prez

"Surely a sn!per with a terminal illness can’t be a big ask out of 343 million," Morrow said in the video, which landed her in handcuffs.

According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County, WV, Sheriff's Department, the 39-year-old was arrested following an investigation into "a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump."

"Following a detailed evening investigation by deputies and the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations, Morgan L. Morrow, age 39 of Ripley, has been detained, arrested, and transported to SCRJ following a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump," wrote Sheriff R.H. Mellinger.

"Further details will be released as we continue to compile facts and further the investigation. Morrow is charged with one count of TERRORISTIC THREATS."