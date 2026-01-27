Trump Assassination Bombshell: West Virginia Librarian, 39, Arrested After Allegedly 'Trying to Recruit People on TikTok to Kill' the Prez
Jan. 27 2026, Published 3:16 p.m. ET
A librarian in West Virginia has been arrested for allegedly attempting to recruit people on TikTok to assassinate President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Morgan L. Morrow, 39, shared a video on the popular social media app, which was interpreted as a call for Trump's death, and as a result, she was arrested and charged with one count of threats of terroristic acts on Monday, January 26.
TikTok Creator Arrested Over Video 'Calling for Trump's Assassination'
"Surely a sn!per with a terminal illness can’t be a big ask out of 343 million," Morrow said in the video, which landed her in handcuffs.
According to a Facebook post from the Jackson County, WV, Sheriff's Department, the 39-year-old was arrested following an investigation into "a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump."
"Following a detailed evening investigation by deputies and the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations, Morgan L. Morrow, age 39 of Ripley, has been detained, arrested, and transported to SCRJ following a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump," wrote Sheriff R.H. Mellinger.
"Further details will be released as we continue to compile facts and further the investigation. Morrow is charged with one count of TERRORISTIC THREATS."
Police Investigate Librarian's TikTok Post
The Facebook post included a disclaimer, reading: "NOTE: This is not meant to be a political - oriented statement. This is an active criminal investigation with documented and troubling concerns. Stay safe and stay warm, everyone."
According to the criminal complaint, on January 25 deputies learned of an alleged threat of violence "directed toward an unknown individual, which was believed to be a public official."
"When you saddle up on the horse of stupidity, you have to be prepared for the ride that follows," Mellinger said, per local news. "We're just trying to do our part in making sure that it's not acted upon, and there's no one that's following her footsteps to try to carry out the plan."
Deputies were said to be informed the complaint stemmed from a video posted on a public TikTok account, which allegedly belonged to the Jackson County Public Library employee.
The complaint detailed Morrow's statement from the video, and authorities were said to have reviewed the "content, context, and wording of the post and interpreted the statement to be a message to encourage and advocate for the assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump."
After the post was reviewed, Jackson County deputies, the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations and the Ravenswood police department were sent to Morrow's home.
She was detained and transported to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department for further investigation.
After she was read her Miranda rights, Morrow allegedly admitted to writing and posting the statement on social media and claimed it was "intended as a threat directed toward President Donald J. Trump" during an interview with police.
The complaint further claimed Morrow shared her "personal reasons for wishing harm upon the President" with police, though they were not detailed in the file.
Police said while Morrow alleged she never personally intended to carry out any threat against the president, such a message is "designed to encourage, inspire or entice others to carry out the threatened act, regardless of whether the speaker publicly intends to personally do so."