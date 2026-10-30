Dolly Parton's Estate Demands Bodycam Footage of Alleged Hospital Incident Involving Late Singer's Now-Fired Nephew

Dolly Parton's estate is seeking police body-camera footage from the Nashville hospital where the country music icon died, after a court filing alleged that her nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver, was involved in an altercation with police.

She's Alive, LLC, the entity overseeing Parton's professional interests, requested footage from Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center covering Aug. 24 and 25, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and reported by multiple outlets.

The request seeks video that allegedly captures Seaver's "altercation with police personnel."

The footage has not been publicly released, and the circumstances surrounding the encounter have not been independently established.