Dolly Parton's Axed Security Chief Nephew Still Demanding to Be Paid by Late Star's Estate — Despite Being Sued by Them

Seaver has been the 9 to 5 singer’s security for more than two decades, but his relationship with She's Alive, LLC, the company entrusted with protecting Parton's professional interests, is now in tatters after he was accused of engaging in a "campaign of threats" following her death.

However, he disputes those allegations, branding them a "publicity stunt."

"Bryan is still sending invoices," an insider claimed. "He's been fired. The trust is gone. They're fighting in court. Yet he still expects the estate to pay him. It's extraordinary."