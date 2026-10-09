Dolly Parton's Axed Security Chief Nephew Still Demanding to Be Paid by Late Star's Estate — Despite Being Sued by Them
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's security chief nephew is reportedly demanding to be paid by the late singer’s Estate — despite being locked in a bitter legal dispute.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bryan Seaver, who announced the icon's death on social media in August, is sending the estate invoices for his work, even though he’s no longer employed by them.
Estate Shocked by 'Extraordinary Demands'
Seaver has been the 9 to 5 singer’s security for more than two decades, but his relationship with She's Alive, LLC, the company entrusted with protecting Parton's professional interests, is now in tatters after he was accused of engaging in a "campaign of threats" following her death.
However, he disputes those allegations, branding them a "publicity stunt."
"Bryan is still sending invoices," an insider claimed. "He's been fired. The trust is gone. They're fighting in court. Yet he still expects the estate to pay him. It's extraordinary."
Seaver Believes He Deserves to Be Paid
Parton’s estate obtained a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his security company. Meanwhile, Seaver denies his communications amounted to extortion or genuine threats.
An injunction hearing has been pushed back to October 20, giving Seaver additional time to secure legal counsel.
But the fight over money appears to be far from over.
"Bryan’s position is simple: he says he did the work, so he should be paid," a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice. "But the estate isn’t going to blindly write checks just because another invoice arrives. He’s been fired. He’s battling Dolly’s estate in court. And he’s still billing them. Nobody imagined it would end like this."
Fears Seaver Will Expose Parton
Radar recently reported that Parton’s Estate fears Seaver may be plotting to release a tell-all book on the country legend.
A source familiar with the dispute exclusively told Radar: "There is enormous concern about what Bryan could reveal publicly about Dolly, her businesses and the people around her. The allegation now is that he is preparing to turn years of private knowledge into a tell-all campaign as part of a memoir that could damage the brand Dolly spent a lifetime building."
"The threat of a book is particularly alarming because the allegation is that this won't simply be about telling his side of the story of his life with Dolly – it could be about going after commercial relationships and creating reputational damage," the source continued. "The whole thing is ugly and a bit bizarre."
Some employees at She's Alive allegedly became so concerned about Seaver's behavior that some resigned rather than risk his retaliation. The company is seeking damages and court restrictions preventing Seaver from interfering with its employees, advisers and business relationships.
Seaver and his team previously said they were "dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions" surrounding his dismissal.
"We remain unshakably resolved to fulfil her final directive to protect her family, and we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much," the statement concluded.