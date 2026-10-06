Dolly Parton's Estate Claims Icon's Sacked Security Chief Nephew Unleashed Expletive-Ridden Emails Days Before Her Death

The messages appear to stem from a dispute over security and construction issues at a Nashville property tied to Parton's estate.

"Hi Billy. Message received. If you think my harsh language is too much for you or your failing vendors to digest, just wait until my lawyers start f–king you up the a--," Seaver allegedly wrote in an email, which was sent on August 21 — four days before Parton’s passing.

It wasn’t immediately clear who Billy was, but the email chain does include Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, as well as some of Parton's staffers and employees of Seaver's Squadron Augmented Protection Services.