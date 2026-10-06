Dolly Parton's Estate Claims Icon's Sacked Security Chief Nephew Unleashed Expletive-Ridden Emails Days Before Her Death
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 7:01 p.m. ET
Dolly Parton's estate has claimed the country icon's nephew and former security chief went on an expletive-ridden email rant days before her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Court documents featured a heavily redacted email chain titled "Fwd: Letter from Dolly" that was shared among members of the late singer's team before Bryan Seaver allegedly fired off a profanity-laced response.
Warnings Over 'Harsh Language'
The messages appear to stem from a dispute over security and construction issues at a Nashville property tied to Parton's estate.
"Hi Billy. Message received. If you think my harsh language is too much for you or your failing vendors to digest, just wait until my lawyers start f–king you up the a--," Seaver allegedly wrote in an email, which was sent on August 21 — four days before Parton’s passing.
It wasn’t immediately clear who Billy was, but the email chain does include Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, as well as some of Parton's staffers and employees of Seaver's Squadron Augmented Protection Services.
'Lets Do Legal Violence'
Seaver allegedly included several other lewd phrases in the email.
"Let’s play ball you f--king s--tbag loser," the email stated. "Why is your side of this project continually f--ked up and behind the curve?"
He allegedly added elsewhere: "Please by all means with sugar on top, let’s do legal violence you f--king worthless skinny fat nerd."
Seaver allegedly concluded the email by writing: "Go f--k yourself you f--k."
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Seaver was fired by the estate following Parton's death and was later the subject of a temporary restraining order requested by Nozell.
Estate Fears Seaver Tell-All on Parton
Seaver hit back, branding the restraining order a "publicity stunt."
The ex-security chief, who announced Parton’s death on social media, is accused of "invoking his self-proclaimed military-contractor experience, access to weapons, and capacity for violence" to demand money.
He is also accused of sending allegedly threatening text messages, including a note like: "I’m going to go to Billboard Magazine with my s--t. Just like you. I'm going to ratf--k every (Dollywood business partner) entity I can possibly conjure."
Parton’s estate also reportedly fears that Seaver could be plotting to release a tell-all on the country legend.
A source familiar with the dispute exclusively told Radar, "There is enormous concern about what Bryan could reveal publicly about Dolly, her businesses and the people around her."
"The allegation now is that he is preparing to turn years of private knowledge into a tell-all campaign as part of a memoir that could damage the brand Dolly spent a lifetime building," the source continued. "The threat of a book is particularly alarming because the allegation is that this won't simply be about telling his side of the story of his life with Dolly – it could be about going after commercial relationships and creating reputational damage."
"The whole thing is ugly and a bit bizarre."