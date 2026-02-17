EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton Down for the Count? How Stricken Country Icon Is Desperate to Get Her 9 to 5 Rituals Back
Feb. 17 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Dolly Parton has been put on bed rest by her doctors – and sources told RadarOnline.com the forced furlough has stressed her out.
The ailing 80-year-old has been unable to oversee her bustling business empire for months, resulting in a number of problems, sources said.
Control Freak Dolly Struggles as Problems Mount Without Her Leadership
A source said: "Dolly has never been the type to sit back and let other people run things, so she's really struggled with being sidelined.
"She is very much a control freak and doesn't feel like things can run quite right without her touch, and she's not that far off base.
"All kinds of things have gone wrong in the time she's been out sick. There's nothing huge and catastrophic, but stuff she would never let happen on her watch."
Without the 9 to 5 star's hands-on management, a brouhaha erupted at her Dollywood theme park, according to insiders.
Insiders Say Soda Machine Drama Sparked Anger at Dollywood
The insider explained: "Some newfangled soda machine dispenser at the park tracks every ounce of soda, and it caused a lot of anger.
"It's the sort of thing Dolly never would have approved if she'd been filled in on the details ahead of time.
"But right now with her taking time off, she's not being asked to weigh in on all these so-called minor decisions like she used to be, and that does change things."
It isn't just Dollywood either.
"She has so many businesses that she's had to take a step back from. It's been very hard for her, and there's still no end date to this in sight," the insider said.
Kidney Stone Battle Forces Dolly to Postpone Vegas Residency
Parton's been open about her struggle with kidney stones, which resulted in an infection that forced her to postpone her Las Vegas residency until September 2026.
During her break, she's also missed several high-profile events, including her 80th birthday bash at the Grand Ole Opry on Jan. 19.
After fans expressed their concern, the Jolene singer insisted she's not ready to quit performing.
"I ain't done working," Parton wrote on Instagram in October. "So I love you for caring, and keep praying for me."