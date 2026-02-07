EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Secrets Exposed! Country Queen Reveals She Wrote Iconic Theme Song Tapping Her Acrylic Nails Like a Typewriter

Sterling Hayden is the chairman of the company, and Henry Jones is the president.

Fonda developed the concept for 9 to 5 based on "a very old friend of mine who had started an organization in Boston called Nine to Five, which was an association of women office workers. I heard them talking about their work, and they had some great stories. And I've always been attracted to those 1940s films with three female stars."

Higgins and Patricia Resnick penned the script, but 9 to 5 wasn't a comedy at first – it was a drama in which the secretaries actually kill their boss!

"But anyway, we did it, it seemed too preachy, too much of a feminist line," Fonda revealed. "It suddenly occurred to [producer] Bruce [Gilbert] and me that we should make it a comedy."

Each secretary's "murder the boss" plan becomes a fantasy sequence in the film.