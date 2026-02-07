Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' Secrets Exposed! Country Queen Reveals She Wrote Iconic Theme Song Tapping Her Acrylic Nails Like a Typewriter

Dolly Parton said she wrote '9 to 5' tapping acrylic nails like a typewriter during filming in 1980.

Feb. 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Well, hello Dolly! That's what Hollywood said to Dolly Parton when she made her movie debut in the 1980 comedy 9 to 5, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Directed by Colin Higgins, the hilarious farce stars Parton (Doralee), Jane Fonda (Judy) and Lily Tomlin (Violet) as three secretaries who kidnap their obnoxious criminal boss, Franklin M. Hart Jr. (Dabney Coleman), and basically run Consolidated Companies by themselves for weeks until proof of Hart's illicit activities arrives.

‘9 to 5’ Was Almost Dark

Making her movie debut, Dolly Parton joined Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Colin Higgins' 1980 workplace comedy '9 to 5.'
Making her movie debut, Dolly Parton joined Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in Colin Higgins' 1980 workplace comedy '9 to 5.'

Sterling Hayden is the chairman of the company, and Henry Jones is the president.

Fonda developed the concept for 9 to 5 based on "a very old friend of mine who had started an organization in Boston called Nine to Five, which was an association of women office workers. I heard them talking about their work, and they had some great stories. And I've always been attracted to those 1940s films with three female stars."

Higgins and Patricia Resnick penned the script, but 9 to 5 wasn't a comedy at first – it was a drama in which the secretaries actually kill their boss!

"But anyway, we did it, it seemed too preachy, too much of a feminist line," Fonda revealed. "It suddenly occurred to [producer] Bruce [Gilbert] and me that we should make it a comedy."

Each secretary's "murder the boss" plan becomes a fantasy sequence in the film.

Secretaries Were Always The Stars

Inspired by a Boston group called Nine to Five, Fonda shaped '9 to 5' into a comedy about secretaries taking over their office.
Inspired by a Boston group called Nine to Five, Fonda shaped '9 to 5' into a comedy about secretaries taking over their office.

Knowing how hard women work in the office, Fonda wanted a "screenplay which shows you can run an office without a boss, but you can't run an office without the secretaries."

And that's when they thought about Parton and Tomlin.

"We had Jane for sure, because it was her idea to do the film and it was her production company," Resnick told Rolling Stone. "It was written for Dolly and Lily, but we did not have them under contract. We really wanted them, but we did have some backup ideas in case they turned us down.

"For Lily, it was Carol Burnett, and for Dolly, it was Ann-Margret. But I had Dolly, Lily and Jane in my head the whole time, and we were really hoping that's who it was going to be."

Dolly Demanded Creative Control

dolly parton secrets acrylic nails inspired song
Patricia Resnick said Carol Burnett and Ann-Margret were backup choices before Tomlin and Parton signed on for '9 to 5.'

Parton agreed on one condition – she could write the film's theme song.

One of the best movie themes ever, Parton's song 9 to 5 earned her two Grammys and a Best Original Song Oscar nomination (in what some considered a shocking snub, she lost to Fame).

Ironically, Scottish singer Sheena Easton released a song titled 9 to 5 around the same time but changed the title to Morning Train (9 to 5) before it hit American radio stations.

When Parton first presented the theme song to Gilbert, she sang it a capella and accompanied herself with a beat tapping her acrylic fingernails on her chest, which sounded like a typewriter and can be heard in the final version of the tune.

Parton shared: "You gotta have falsies to do this, and the nails have to be artificial as well."

Dolly Learned Hollywood Fast

Parton agreed to star in '9 to 5' only if she could write the theme song, which later earned two Grammys and an Oscar nod.
Parton agreed to star in '9 to 5' only if she could write the theme song, which later earned two Grammys and an Oscar nod.

Since it was her first movie, Parton thought 9 to 5 would be filmed in order like a stage play and arrived having memorized the entire script, not just her own part ... much to the amusement of Fonda and Tomlin.

Said Parton: "I just assumed you had to."

When Tomlin asked: "How were you in my part," Parton replied, "Oh, I was great!"

Parton's Best Original Song was the only Oscar nomination for the movie.

But it was a hit at the box office. Filmed for $10million, 9 to 5 earned more than 10 times that, raking in about $103.3million, making it the second highest-grossing film of the year (behind The Empire Strikes Back).

Iconic Trio Never Reunited

dolly parton secrets acrylic nails inspired song
Box-office smash '9 to 5' topped $100million and became the first female-driven film to hit that mark, beating expectations.

9 to 5 is also the first female-driven film to gross more than $100million.

Naturally, studio bosses desperately wanted to make a sequel. "We tried for a long time for a sequel," said Tomlin. "There were two or three scripts, but they weren't what we wanted."

Resnick added, "People would love to see the three of them together again.

"For years, there was talk of a sequel or a remake, but as Dolly always says, 'It's 9 to 5, not 95!' Doing a remake with them ... that ship has probably sailed."

