Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Diane Keaton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Diane Keaton's Heartbreaking Final Days – Friends Say Star 'Faded Fast' After Secret Cancer Battle and Drastic Weight Loss

Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Diane Keaton's final days were marked by a secret cancer battle and drastic weight loss before her death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 22 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Reclusive Diane Keaton's chilling final hours are being laid bare by close friends and a shocking 911 recording as blindsided acquaintances of the late Annie Hall icon reveal they didn't even know she was ill.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 79-year-old Oscar winner was surrounded by loved ones – including her adopted children, daughter Dexter, 29, and son Duke, 25 – when an emergency call was made around 8 a.m. on October 11 in a desperate but futile attempt to save her life.

A 911 dispatcher immediately sent paramedics to Keaton's California home – with audio to the Los Angeles Fire Department citing a "person down."

Article continues below advertisement

Diane's Death

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Paramedics rushed Diane Keaton to a California hospital, where the Oscar winner was pronounced dead.
Source: MEGA

Paramedics rushed Diane Keaton to a California hospital, where the Oscar winner was pronounced dead.

Article continues below advertisement

The First Wives Club cutup was rushed via ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her," a friend said. "It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit."

Another source told RadarOnline.com: "Diane was very private about her health. She had several battles with skin cancer in her life that required surgeries, but she kept her grim condition to herself and really wasn't seeing people in recent months."

Article continues below advertisement

Diane's Secret Health Battles

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Keaton battled skin cancer for decades, undergoing multiple surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement

The Godfather actress was always svelte, carrying about 125 pounds on her 5-foot-6 frame. But acclaimed songwriter Carole Bayer Sager said she was shocked to see her close friend had become skeletal in her final days, with her weight dipping to a mere 100 pounds.

"I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin," recalled Sager, who cowrote Keaton's only solo single, the 2024 track First Christmas.

She also shared Keaton's health was compromised by the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles in January.

"She had to go to Palm Springs because her house had been damaged inside," Sager explained. "When she came back, I was stunned by how much weight she had lost."

Article continues below advertisement
The 'Godfather' star privately battled bulimia and skin cancer during her decades-long Hollywood career.
Source: MEGA

The 'Godfather' star privately battled bulimia and skin cancer during her decades-long Hollywood career.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, Keaton was never "part of the hard-partying crowd in Hollywood," but still faced numerous health battles – including the eating disorder bulimia, which began early in her acting career and required therapy to conquer.

Keaton also developed basal cell carcinoma in her early 20s, and 30 years later, underwent two surgeries for squamous skin cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Dying 'On Her Own Terms'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Adolf Hitler

EXCLUSIVE: The Second Crazed Thing Jeffrey Epstein Had in Common With Hitler Revealed — After Radar Told How They Both 'Shared Same Rage Over Their Mutant Micro-Penises'

Photo of David Duchovny and Jack Whitehall

EXCLUSIVE: Brit Comic Brutally Mocked for 'Pathetically Limp Attempt' at Playing a Psycho in 'Malice' Opposite David Duchovny — 'Why Didn't They Get a Proper Actor?'

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Keaton's health declined rapidly this year as she kept her illness private until the end.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Keaton's health declined rapidly this year as she kept her illness private until the end.

Another source confirmed Keaton's "health just fell off a cliff" this year.

"Diane didn't want to be pitied and mourned while she was still alive," the source said. "So, she left this world quietly, keeping her ordeal from even those she considered close.

"Her death was on her own terms."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.