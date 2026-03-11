EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke' Denise Richards Offered Massive Six-Figure Fee to Join ANOTHER Adult Platform — As Divorce Drama 'Pushes Her Finances to Breaking Point'

The actress, 55, who caused a stir by joining another raunchy content creators' site in 2022 to make cash, has been sent the invitation by private letter.

Denise Richards is being offered $1million to join an adult web platform, as sources told RadarOnline.com her marriage drama is pushing her finances to the breaking point.

XChatFans' President Spike Irons cited Richards' "long-standing popularity, entrepreneurial spirit and strong connection with fans" as reasons the company believes she would be an ideal fit for the platform's creator-focused model.

He said: "We have enormous respect for what Denise has built as a public figure and as a creator.

"She understands how to connect with audiences in a way that feels genuine and personal, and that's exactly the kind of creator we designed XChatFans to support."

Irons' site says it "integrates clip sales, interactive fan chat and video calls within a single platform designed to help creators monetize digital experiences" while "maintaining ownership and flexibility in how they connect with their audience."